The Knicks need to give more playing time to rookie big man

No other player might have been more impressive for the New York Knicks Friday night than rookie center Ariel Hukporti.

Ariel Hukporti stepped up as the backup center for the Knicks

With Karl-Anthony Towns sitting out the game against the Brooklyn Nets with a left knee contusion, Jericho Sims got the start, but it was Hukporti who not only stole the show but might have also stolen the backup center spot.

Hukporti played a career-high 30 minutes against the Nets and showcased tremendous versatility on both ends of the floor. He finished with seven points, four rebounds, and four blocks in the thrilling victory. He scored more points against Brooklyn than Sims has in his last three games combined.

The Knicks need to play Hukporti over Sims

Sims, meanwhile, played 18 minutes and recorded four points and seven rebounds. While it was a step in the right direction for the fourth-year big who has struggled this season, it may be time to give Hukporti a longer leash as the main backup center.

A glaring flaw of the Knicks this season has been their interior defense. They have allowed 46.7 points in the paint per game to their opponents this season and have the third-fewest blocks per game at just 3.8. The absence of both Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson has a damaging effect on their defense down low.

Hukporti has a chance to earn a spot in the rotation

Hukporti showed mobility and stifling rim protection against the Nets. He also avoided getting into foul trouble as he had just three personal fouls on the night. According to KnicksMuse on X, Hukporti held opponents to 7-for-21 shooting as the primary defender.

At 6-6 on the season, it is clear that the Knicks need to make some adjustments. Giving Hukporti an opportunity to make a name for himself in the rotation could benefit the Knicks given the high motor that he plays with.

New York needs guys who play with energy and aggression, and Hukporti fits that model well. It is unclear if Hukporti will remain in the rotation Sunday night when they take on the Nets again, but it is clear that head coach Tom Thibodeau is quickly gaining the trust of his rookie center.