The New York Knicks have found success of late with their group, winning 14 of their last 18 games. However, similar to last season, their starting five has run into hiccups this season, and they should consider a change before the postseason.

The Knicks should consider a lineup change

Their usual starting five of Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, Josh Hart, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns has yielded mixed results this season. While that lineup has just about everything needed out of a unit, the way they fit together has been strange.

Hart, in particular, causes some of those issues. While he is important for his rebounding and playmaking, his hesitancy to shoot the ball at a high rate has caused spacing issues. The offense, at times, sputters when he is out there with the starters.

The aforementioned starting five has a net rating of 7.1 this season. While that is a good metric to have overall on the season, that number is 8.9 when Landry Shamet replaces Hart since Jan. 1.

Shamet may be the better option to start for a multitude of reasons. One, his offensive game is more expansive than Hart’s, and his three-point shooting has been a total gem this season, with some of their most efficient offensive sequences coming with him in the game.

Shamet may be a better fit in the starting lineup

Additionally, Shamet’s on-ball defense has significantly improved, establishing himself well into the 3-and-D category of a player. A lot of good teams in today’s NBA like having that archetype at their disposal, and Shamet has fit that criteria.

Furthermore, head coach Mike Brown clearly has more trust in Shamet. He has often been used in closing situations of late, and he has made clutch shots as well as play superb defense.

Hart’s playstyle allows him to still be used in a large role, but he may have more freedom coming off the bench. He’ll be able to take more control of the offense and may even be a bigger focal point, which could open up shot opportunities for him.

It is unlikely that Brown will make a change when the team is rolling, but it is certainly a move that should be considered if they want to have even greater success.