The Knicks might’ve just ran out of money to extend elite defensive big man

The New York Knicks are entering a pivotal stretch with their roster, and the financial commitments are becoming almost suffocating.

Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges will combine to make over $170 million during the 2026-27 season.

That figure nearly pushes New York into the second tax apron, making any additional extensions or roster flexibility extremely challenging.

It also places the spotlight squarely on Mitchell Robinson, whose contract situation could define the next phase of the Knicks’ roster-building.

The 27-year-old center is entering a crucial season that could determine whether he stays in New York long-term or walks in free agency.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Mitchell Robinson’s value is undeniable but fragile

Robinson is set to make $12.9 million this season, a bargain for a defensive force when he’s fully healthy and in rhythm.

At his best, Robinson is an elite shot blocker, an anchor in the paint, and a player who alters offensive schemes simply by existing.

His length and timing allow him to erase mistakes on the perimeter, giving the Knicks a safety net against aggressive defensive rotations.

However, his durability remains the lingering cloud, as he has played just 31 total games over the last two seasons combined.

Last year, he appeared in only 17 regular-season games, returning late in the year with conditioning issues that limited his impact.

When Robinson isn’t at full strength, the Knicks lose their interior enforcer and one of their most efficient lob finishers offensively.

Injury concerns complicate his future

New York’s decision not to extend Robinson early was calculated, acknowledging both his upside and his troubling history of injuries.

If he can stay healthy and dominate, his free-agent market value could skyrocket—mirroring Isaiah Hartenstein’s breakout and lucrative deal.

For the Knicks, this presents a dilemma: pay top dollar to retain an injury-prone center or risk losing a rare defensive weapon.

The front office has already committed massive resources to its core, leaving little room for sentimental decisions on secondary pieces.

Robinson’s performance this season will serve as a referendum on whether he is a long-term pillar or an expendable luxury.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A make-or-break year in New York

With New York firmly in win-now mode, Robinson has one more chance to prove he can stay healthy and consistently impactful.

The team’s championship hopes hinge on defense and rebounding, two areas where Robinson can be a true difference-maker if available.

His ability to stay on the floor could be the subtle factor that determines how far this expensive roster can actually go.

If he thrives, the Knicks may find themselves forced to make a difficult financial decision next summer, but they still have their core four locked up.

If he falters, Robinson could be the next homegrown talent to leave, which is probably expected at this point.