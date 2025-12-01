The New York Knicks didn’t just pay for a player when they handed Mikal Bridges a four-year, $150 million extension; they paid for a specific version of him that many feared was lost forever.

The front office made that massive financial commitment with a singular hope in mind. They were betting everything on getting his defense back on track after he looked uncharacteristically inconsistent during the 2024–25 season. It was a gamble on regression to the mean.

Fortunately for everyone in Madison Square Garden, the bet is paying out. Up to this point, Bridges isn’t just serviceable. He is looking like a legitimate Defensive Player of the Year candidate once again.

Mikal Bridges Terrorizing Opponents in Transition

You saw the latest evidence on Sunday night against the Toronto Raptors. Bridges contributed two steals and locked down Brandon Ingram, but that performance was just icing on the cake of a much more terrifying trend for the rest of the league. We are watching a guy who is completely locked in.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Bridges is currently riding a stretch of 10 straight games with two steals or more. That level of consistency is absurd. He is creating turnovers and wreaking havoc for opposing offenses in transition, turning defense into instant offense. This isn’t just about gambling in passing lanes. It is about disrupting the flow of the game and making opposing ball handlers uncomfortable the second they cross half court. While his defense had regressed in the past, he is back up to his early career defensive playmaking output. That return to form is extremely encouraging for New York as they look to cement their identity.

Efficiency Powers New York Knicks Offense

While the defense grabs the headlines, the offensive adjustment has been just as masterful. Bridges has been excellent this year on that end of the floor. He is averaging 16.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.4 assists. But you have to look past the raw counting stats to see the real value.

The efficiency is through the roof. Bridges is shooting .527 from the field and an elite .416 from three-point range. He has been unbelievable with his shot selection. Even if his attempts have declined from 14.4 per game last season to just 11.9 this year, the impact is undeniable.

The difference is clear. He is getting better looks and converting more frequently, instead of trying to force opportunities that aren’t there. Bridges knows his strengths and weaknesses perfectly. He leverages what makes him so efficient and stays within the flow of the offense.

Health History Boosts DPOY Chances

The most valuable ability is availability, and that is where Bridges separates himself from the pack. His defense continues to be a linchpin piece in his skill set, but his durability makes him a safe bet for hardware.

At this pace, he should be a serious candidate for Defensive Player of the Year. Given his incredible health history, he has a real shot at winning it. Voters love guys who play every night, and Bridges combines that reliability with elite production. The Knicks needed a savior on the perimeter, and they found their answer by trusting that the $150 million man would find his way back to his roots.

If he keeps snatching two steals a night, that contract is going to look like a bargain by the time the playoffs roll around.