The Knicks might have a special big-man combo forming

The New York Knicks are preparing to look different this season. Not because they’ve overhauled the roster, but because they’re changing how they play. Under new head coach Mike Brown, the Knicks plan to move away from isolation-heavy possessions and embrace a system built on pace, movement, and rhythm.

That stylistic shift could unlock a new frontcourt combination featuring Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson sharing the floor together. It’s a bold idea that, if executed correctly, could redefine the Knicks’ offense and transform their spacing on both ends.

Karl-Anthony Towns finds freedom at power forward

Towns was dominant as a full-time center last season, averaging 24.4 points, 3.1 assists, and a career-high 12.8 rebounds while shooting 52.6 percent from the field and 42 percent from deep. His offensive versatility is rare for a big man, and in many ways, it’s what makes him so valuable.

But Brown’s system may unlock an even better version of Towns by shifting him back to the power forward spot. From that position, Towns can stretch the floor more freely, attack mismatches, and take fewer physical battles in the paint.

The idea is simple: free up Towns to be a scorer first, not a rebounder or defensive anchor. That’s where Mitchell Robinson comes in.

Mitchell Robinson’s return could balance the frontcourt

Robinson appeared in just 17 games last season due to injury, but when healthy, he’s one of the most impactful rebounders and rim protectors in the NBA. His energy, shot-blocking instincts, and ability to clean up the glass make him the ideal counterpart to Towns.

Placing Robinson alongside Towns would allow the Knicks to maintain size and defensive presence inside while letting Towns stretch the floor offensively. Robinson can handle the dirty work—boxing out, contesting shots, and grabbing rebounds—while Towns plays in space, drawing defenders out of the paint.

It’s a pairing that could mimic the dynamic seen in some of the league’s best frontcourts, where one big man controls the interior and the other stretches defenses thin. If Robinson can stay healthy, it gives New York a rare balance between finesse and physicality.

Mike Brown’s new approach emphasizes efficiency and longevity

Under Brown, the Knicks want to prioritize movement and tempo without overworking their stars. Last year, Robinson’s health struggles and Towns’ heavy workload exposed how fragile their depth could be when minutes piled up.

Brown plans to rotate more aggressively this season, leaning on the bench to keep key players fresh for the postseason. That means Robinson’s minutes will likely be monitored carefully, ensuring he stays available for the long haul.

This approach also aligns with the team’s vision for longevity. The Knicks know they have the talent to compete now, but sustaining that success means keeping their best players upright and effective deep into spring.

A frontcourt with massive potential

If it all clicks, the combination of Towns and Robinson could give the Knicks one of the most versatile frontcourts in basketball. Towns’ shooting and playmaking paired with Robinson’s defensive dominance is a rare balance of skill sets.

It’s like pairing a precision instrument with a hammer—each capable of damage in different ways, but together, they could create something devastating.

The Knicks believe this new identity built on pace and movement will open doors that last season’s offense never could. And for Towns and Robinson, it’s a chance to redefine what a modern big-man duo looks like in New York.