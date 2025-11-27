With OG Anunoby out due to injury, New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown has expanded his lineup options and gone deeper into the rotation. For the past two games, he has started Karl-Anthony Towns at center and inserted Miles McBride and Josh Hart into the starting five, and the Knicks have earned dominant wins in both games.

Knicks’ Miles McBride is making a name for himself as a starter

For McBride in particular, he could be vying for a permanent spot in the starting five. For one, Towns seems to be more comfortable playing the center position with Mitchell Robinson coming off the bench, and McBride has also performed well as a starter.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

On Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets, McBride was one of the Knicks’ most impactful players. He finished with 19 points and was a perfect 5-for-5 from three-point range, and he led the team in plus-minus at +27.

The performance helped lead to a dominant 129-101 victory on the road. McBride’s impact on both ends of the floor was truly felt, and when he is playing at his best, the Knicks’ ceiling is even higher.

McBride has performed well as a starter

McBride’s outing on Wednesday continued a string of solid performances in starts this season. In five starts he has made thus far, he is averaging 14.4 points and shooting 37.8% from three-point range.

McBride’s playstyle fits the new archetype of successful shooting guards. He is a very strong outside shooter and is a pest defensively, which makes him a good fit along with the other starters to make a positive impact.

Ultimately, the stretch that Anunoby is out will provide McBride with an opportunity to make a name for himself. If he continues to play well in a starting role, perhaps Brown will make the change permanent upon Anunoby’s return.