The New York Knicks found themselves in a precarious position on Saturday, needing a spark off the bench against a bad Atlanta Hawks team. With injuries thinning their rotation, they turned to their G League affiliate in Westchester for reinforcements, elevating rookie Kevin McCullar Jr. to the active roster. What they got in return was not just a warm body to eat minutes, but a dynamic, high-energy performance that mirrored the grit of fan-favorite Josh Hart.

A Seamless Transition from Westchester to the Garden

McCullar arrived with a solid resume from his time in Westchester, where he was averaging 16.8 points, five assists, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.8 steals over 30.3 minutes per game. However, translating G League success to the NBA floor is never a guarantee. Yet, when head coach Mike Brown called his number, the rookie answered the bell with 23 minutes of pure impact.

He finished the night with 13 points, shooting an efficient 4-of-7 from the field and draining 3-of-6 from downtown. But his box score impact went far beyond scoring. McCullar collected eight rebounds—four of them on the offensive glass—demonstrating a nose for the ball and a tenacity that the Knicks desperately needed to survive Atlanta’s late-game push. He added two assists and two steals, filling up the stat sheet in a way that stabilized the lineup during critical stretches.

Stabilizing a Chaotic Defensive Night

The Knicks ultimately escaped with a narrow 128–125 victory, but it wasn’t pretty. While Karl-Anthony Towns posted a monster stat line of 36 points and 15 rebounds, his defense left much to be desired, as evidenced by his -7 plus/minus. Jordan Clarkson also struggled to find his rhythm, finishing as a -9.

In a game where the stars were defensively inconsistent, McCullar’s energy was a stabilizing force. His defensive activity, highlighted by his two steals and multiple hustle plays, provided the friction necessary to slow down the Hawks just enough to secure the win. He essentially morphed into a “Josh Hart clone” for the night, doing the dirty work that doesn’t always make the highlights but wins basketball games.

Earning Another Look

At the very least, the Knicks now know they have a legitimate weapon waiting in the wings in Westchester. McCullar proved he isn’t just a G League standout; he is an NBA-ready contributor who can step into a high-pressure environment and produce immediately.

His time with the big club might be short-lived, with key reserve Miles McBride on the brink of returning from injury. However, McCullar has undoubtedly earned the trust of the coaching staff. Whether he stays on the roster or heads back down for more seasoning, he has put himself firmly on the radar as a player who belongs.