The Knicks’ heart and soul will be coming off the bench

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Knicks weren’t idle this offseason, acquiring new pieces and extending key components to bolster their championship-caliber roster. Of course, Jalen Brunson’s extension was a catalyst for opening up more financial flexibility long-term, but the team also secured OG Anunoby and acquired Mikal Bridges from the Brooklyn Nets.

Role of Bench Players in Knicks’ Strategy

Having these players for the long term should keep the Knicks as playoff contenders for quite some time, but they also have a number of starting-caliber pieces moving to the bench. Both Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart will serve as key rotational players in the second unit, providing the essential depth needed to survive injury issues and inconsistencies.

Josh Hart: The Heart of the Knicks

Last season, Hart played a significant role for New York, especially as the team dealt with injuries. The 29-year-old is headed into the first year of a four-year, $80.9 million contract that includes a club option for the 2027–28 season at $22.3 million.

Apr 12, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Donte DiVincenzo (0) talks with guard Josh Hart (3) during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Hart is the soul of the Knicks, providing unparalleled energy and effort on a daily basis. This past season, he played in a career-high 81 games, making 42 starts and averaging 33.4 minutes per game. He posted 9.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, shooting .434 from the field.

Hart’s Playoff Performance

Notably, Hart averaged a whopping 42.2 minutes during the playoffs, starting all 13 games and averaging 14.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists. He’s become one of the league’s most dominant rebounding small forwards. Despite his smaller frame, his work ethic brings unprecedented value to a team that needed to offset the loss of Mitchell Robinson.

Managing Rotational Players

Coming off the bench, Hart will undoubtedly experience fewer minutes, but he will have enough time on the court to make an impact, stay healthy, and elevate the players around him. It will be interesting to see how head coach Tom Thibodeau manages his rotational players, especially with a dominant starting five that includes Julius Randle, Brunson, Bridges, Anunoby, and Robinson.

Navigating the Season

Over the course of a full NBA season, injuries are expected, and Hart is a consistent piece that can help supplement multiple spots. He may have the size of a small forward, but he plays like a power forward, and that gives the team a ton of versatility.