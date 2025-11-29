The New York Knicks almost forgot who they were for a minute there, trying to fit a square peg into a round hole by relegating their most relentless engine to a reduced role.

It has been a strange opening act to the season for Josh Hart. We are watching a guy who is finally starting to hit his stride and showcase the dominance we are all so used to seeing at Madison Square Garden, yet the usage creates a double-take.

Over 17 games, Hart is averaging just 28 minutes a night. Compare that to the marathon workload of 37.6 minutes he shouldered last season, and you start to see the friction. New head coach Mike Brown evidently had a different vision, trying to have Hart come off the bench as an impact piece rather than the ironman starter we know. But as they say, plans change when reality hits.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Mike Brown Forced to Pivot with Knicks Lineup

That reality hit in the form of an injury report. The coaching staff needed Hart starting once again with OG Anunoby dealing with a hamstring injury, and the results speak for themselves. You cannot keep a player this integral on the sidelines when you are trying to win games in the Eastern Conference.

Hart is currently averaging 10.9 points, 4.9 assists, and 7.5 rebounds per game. Those numbers are solid, but they become even more impressive when you look at the efficiency. He is shooting .483 from the field and .356 from downtown.

What makes this truly gritty and classic New York is that he is doing it while dealing with an injury to his shooting hand. The medical staff indicates this issue will likely persist throughout the season, yet Hart is starting to showcase his vintage efficiency regardless. His minutes have been impactful to say the least, proving that pain tolerance is just another skill in his bag.

Josh Hart Dominates the Bucks and Giannis

If you needed proof that the “Heart” of the team is back, look no further than Friday night’s win against the Milwaukee Bucks. This was not just a good game; it was a statement. Hart contributed 19 points on 5–12 shooting and, crucially, hit nine of 10 free throws. When the offense stalled, he generated points from the line.

But the box score glory didn’t stop at scoring. He added 15 rebounds, seven assists, and three steals. That is a stat line that screams hustle. It resulted in a +15 plus/minus, the kind of impact that swings the momentum of an entire evening. The Knicks have needed Hart to step up and provide his usual energy in competitive games to help medicate the loss of Anunoby, and he delivered.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Consider the assignment he drew. Hart was guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo half the time last night. That is a massive mismatch on paper. Usually, the Knicks would stick Anunoby on the opposing team‘s best offensive player to neutralize the threat, but they have had to shake things up out of necessity. Hart didn’t back down from the challenge, battling in the paint against a multi-time MVP and helping his team secure the win.

Momentum Builds Heading into Raptors Matchup

This resurgence could not have come at a better time. Fortunately, the Knicks have won three straight games and four of their last five. The vibes are shifting. They have a competitive matchup against the Toronto Raptors coming up on Sunday evening, and they are entering it with a renewed sense of identity.

Despite dealing with some injuries to key rotation pieces, the Knicks have their Heart and soul back. You can talk about rotations and minutes management all you want, but when the ball is tipped, you need guys who impact winning. Josh Hart is critical to their success, and it looks like the coaching staff is finally remembering just how indispensable he really is.