The Knicks have zero dollars to sign ‘steal’ free agent scorer

The New York Knicks have already added multiple impact role players this offseason, but they still have one decision left.

Jordan Clarkson joined on a veteran minimum deal, while Guerschon Yabusele signed a two-year, $12 million contract for depth.

That leaves the Knicks with one remaining minimum roster slot, which has sparked speculation about potential backcourt reinforcements.

The Malik Beasley dilemma

The Knicks were linked to Malik Beasley earlier this summer, but finances make that dream nearly impossible to realize.

Beasley, 28, is coming off a strong campaign with the Detroit Pistons, where he played all 82 games.

He averaged 16.3 points while shooting .430 from the field and an elite .416 from beyond the arc.

His offensive versatility was crucial for Detroit’s resurgence, helping them push closer to relevancy in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Finishing second in Sixth Man of the Year voting only strengthened his market, driving his value beyond New York’s reach.

Why Beasley no longer makes sense

Even if the Knicks were interested, Beasley is expected to earn far more than a veteran minimum contract.

At this stage, New York doesn’t have the financial flexibility to compete with other teams willing to pay more.

It’s like window-shopping a luxury car knowing you only have enough for a reliable used sedan.

The fit might look ideal on paper, but practicality forces the Knicks to move in another direction entirely.

Leaning on Clarkson instead

Fortunately, the Knicks already addressed their bench scoring by landing Clarkson, a proven offensive spark plug in any rotation.

Clarkson provides microwave scoring off the bench, something the Knicks desperately needed to balance out their defensive-oriented second unit.

He averaged 16.2 points last season, a nearly identical scoring output to Beasley, while also bringing creation off the dribble.

That makes him the functional replacement for Beasley without the elevated price tag or competition in the free-agent market.

With Clarkson handling bench scoring and Yabusele bolstering the frontcourt, New York is better balanced heading into the season.

What comes next for New York

With just one minimum contract slot left, the Knicks must prioritize fit and defense rather than chasing unnecessary luxury.

They don’t need another high-volume shooter, especially after already adding Clarkson, who replicates much of Beasley’s offensive strengths.

Instead, New York should look for a versatile defender or veteran presence who can steady the rotation during tougher stretches.

That approach aligns with their current roster structure and helps maximize depth without disrupting the chemistry already being built.