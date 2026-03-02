The New York Knicks may have finally found an identity 61 games into the season. Their dominant win over the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday was a statement to the league that a lot of the problems that plagued them early on are now behind them.

The Knicks are becoming an elite defensive team

Since Jan. 20, the Knicks have the top defensive rating in the league at 103.1. They also sit atop the net rating leaders in that same span at 13.8, and they are 14-4 over their last 18 games.

The defensive turnaround has shown in the overall season. Entering play on Jan. 20, the Knicks were 18th in defensive rating through the first 43 games of the season. Now, they sit at the eighth-best defensive rating, above notable tough defensive teams such as the Timberwolves and Suns.

A major catalyst for their defensive improvement is the steps that Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns have taken on that end of the floor. Both are considered widely to be weak defenders, but both All-Stars have stepped up their play on that end of the floor, which is leading to some dominant defensive performances.

Many key players are providing a spark

OG Anunoby is providing his usual impact defensively, and Mikal Bridges has also taken steps forward and is looking like the defender he was at the start of the year. Mitchell Robinson has provided great rim protection, and Landry Shamet and Mohamed Diawara have become perimeter pests.

It goes without saying that the addition of Jose Alvarado at the trade deadline is also playing a part. His tenacity and pressure on ball handlers has given opposing players fits around the perimeter, and his patented “Grand Theft Alvarado” steals have added more intensity.

New York has always had the talent necessary to be a good defensive team, but they were never able to put it together. Now, they have figured things out on that end of the floor and are dominating their opponents, which is a huge development for them heading into the playoffs.