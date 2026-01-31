Defense gave the New York Knicks problems for the entire first half of the season. However, after hitting a new low against the Dallas Mavericks earlier this month, they have looked like a completely different team on that end of the floor.

The Knicks’ defense has been dialed in

Against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, they forced 20 turnovers and only allowed them to shoot 43% from the field and 30% from three. Their defense has shown up at the right time, and is a major factor into their five-game winning streak.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Over that same span, the Knicks have allowed under 100 points in four of the last five games. Before that, they had allowed at least 110 points in 18 straight games, so the difference in their intensity on that end of the floor is significant.

The biggest contributors to the energy shift have been Mitchell Robinson and OG Anunoby. Those two have really set the tone on the defensive side of the ball, as the whole team has found a way to make a positive impact defensively.

The Knicks are a completely different team defensively

The metrics also reflect their efforts on that end. During their 2-9 stretch at the start of January, they were 29th in defensive rating, and were one of the worst teams in the league on both ends of the floor during that treacherous slump.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

During this winning streak, they possess the top defensive rating in the league, and their overall season defensive rating has shot up to 12th. If this becomes a norm for New York, they can find themselves in the top 10 in both offense and defense, which feels like a precedent for what makes a team a title contender.

The Knicks will have a true test on Sunday with the Los Angeles Lakers coming to town. With the trade deadline also nearing, that game could tell a lot about what the team may look to improve on.