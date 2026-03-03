NBA 2nd round picks are widely regarded as long shots that rarely provide real impact in the league. However, the New York Knicks have selected a plethora of impact players in the latter portion of the draft. Whether it be long tenured Mithell Robinson or guard Miles McBride, New York has found great value in picks 31-60.

In an era where cheap, controllable contracts remain paramount in building a complete roster, the Knicks’ draft room has been on a hot streak. In the most recent edition of impactful 2nd round picks, it’s 20-year-old Frenchman Mohamed Diawara, selected 51st overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.

Diawara’s impact is only growing with more trust from Mike Brown

Through 50 games, Diawara is averaging 3.1 points, on 44.2/39.8/70 splits, and although the numbers don’t jump out of the arena, the eye test has shown how impactful the rookie has been. In New York’s blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs, Diawara had one of the best games of his young career, with 14 points and 4 rebounds, with an impressive +18 in 15 minutes.

The 6’9″ forward is proving to be an impact two-way player who can score at an efficient rate, provide dynamic defense with a feel for the game expected out of a five-year veteran. After their victory over San Antonio, Kris Pursiainen of ClutchPoints pointed out Mike Brown’s high praise for the 20-year-old.

Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

“Mo is not afraid…I’ve thrown him out there in games to start on national TV…doesn’t bat an eye. He’s the most confident young man I’ve been around. He’s got a chance to be not good- really good.”

Brown’s confidence in Diawara is now showing on the court, with the rookie playing over 15 minutes per game over the last 10 games. With the Knicks creeping around the 2nd apron, Diawara provides size, two-way play, and efficiency for less than $1.3 million.

The rookie’s shooting data stands out big time

According to Basketball Index, Diawara grades out as an A- in 3PT%, 3PT shot-making efficiency, off-ball gravity and a B in overall gravity, meaning the rookie has been an elite three-point shooter, and the opposing teams know it.

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Although the defensive metrics aren’t fantastic, his 7’4″ wingspan has been a huge help in between the gaps and as a help defender. When assessing a player’s impact on the defensive side of the ball, the eye test remains the biggest test, and Diawara has passed with flying colors.

Knicks fans should feel very optimistic about Diawara’s development, and shouldn’t be surprised if he’s a legit rotational player sooner rather than later.