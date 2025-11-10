The New York Knicks are starting to look like a dominant team on both ends of the floor, and it is all thanks to their outstanding defensive trio in their starting five.

The Knicks are getting outstanding production out of OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Mitchell Robinson

OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges, and Mitchell Robinson are having super impactful starts to the season on both ends. Anunoby and Bridges have been phenomenal defending the perimeter, and Robinson has been a major difference maker inside the paint.

The three were outstanding once again on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets. As the team destroyed the Nets 134-98, the three were a big part of the dominant victory.

Anunoby finished with 19 points, eight rebounds, and four three-pointers made, while Bridges chipped in 16 points and another four threes. Robinson, meanwhile, played only 16 minutes but was a +40, recording eight points and eight rebounds while simply dominating his minutes.

“Those are probably the best perimeter defenders that I’ve played with, if not the best defenders that I’ve played with, including Mitch as well,” Jordan Clarkson said after the win on Sunday, via SNY.

The Knicks dominate with those three on the floor

The Knicks didn’t get to see the three together a lot last season, as Robinson missed a large portion of the regular season recovering from ankle surgery. Upon his return, his impact was showing, and his presence was a big factor in their run to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Having three elite defenders surround their two All-Stars in Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns is a huge luxury to have. Brunson and Towns can exert more energy offensively when surrounded by All-Defense level defenders, and the offensive production has been outstanding so far this season.

New York has bigger aspirations this season, as they want to take the next step and pursue a championship this year. If Anunoby, Bridges, and Robinson continue to provide this sort of impact on a nightly basis, then they are in a great place long-term.