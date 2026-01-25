The New York Knicks have finally gotten back to their winning ways, but they may have a real issue with one of their major trade acquisitions from two offseasons ago.

Knicks’ Mikal Bridges has really struggled

Mikal Bridges, who started the season off so strongly, has regressed back to the mean and has been struggling on the offensive end. He had one of his worst games of the season against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, as he scored just nine points and shot 3-for-16 from the field, and 1-for-9 from three-point range.

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It was another reminder of what has been a prolonged slump for Bridges on that end of the floor. Over his last 10 games, he is averaging just 13.0 points and shooting 43% from the field and 34% from three. He has scored 25 or more points in a game just once this season.

Granted, Bridges wasn’t brought in to be an elite scorer, as his defense was a more valuable component of his game than his offense in the eyes of the Knicks’ front office when they traded for him in 2024. However, given the haul the Knicks sent away to bring him in, they would want better offensive production out of him.

Bridges is not the only one going through a rough patch

It hasn’t helped that Karl-Anthony Towns has also had a rough season. Both players were impactful during last year’s playoff run, but this year has been a different story, and it’s concerning for a team with huge expectations this season.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

New York needs to get more out of both players, as they need them to both be on track if they want to win more games. There’s still a lot of season left for them to turn things around, but with the trade deadline looming, the Knicks could have some tough decisions to make.

The Knicks will look for their win in a row on Tuesday, when they head back home to take on the Sacramento Kings.