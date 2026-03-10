New York Knicks forward Mikal Bridges has had a season that feels impossible to evaluate. After starting the year in a consistent rhythm on both ends, the tide has turned, and now he is arguably their biggest detriment to any success they want to have.

Knicks’ Mikal Bridges is continuing to play poorly

After going scoreless against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday, Bridges followed that up with another quiet performance against the Los Angeles Clippers. He finished with just seven points in 26 minutes on 3-for-8 shooting from the floor along with seven rebounds and four assists.

Notably, Bridges was benched down the stretch against the Clippers as the Knicks attempted to mount a comeback. They wound up falling short 118-126, their third loss in their last four games.

Additionally, Bridges has struggled on defense lately. Against the Lakers, he found himself in foul trouble with four fouls by the early part of the third quarter, and he was unable to provide much resistance against the Clippers as they lit them up from three-point range.

His latest performances have been a stark reminder of the inconsistency he has brought on the offensive front. He has struggled to find his footing on that end for much of the season, and his defense is also trending in the wrong direction.

Bridges has not lived up to his role

New York acquired him with the intention of making him one of Jalen Brunson’s premier go-to options. Instead, he has shrunken in games that he needs to be more aggressive in, and his disappearing act is starting to become more and more apparent.

New York cannot afford to have him struggling this badly. They need him to show up in the biggest moments, and to perform like the player they thought they were getting when they acquired him in the summer of 2024.

The Knicks have the third-easiest schedule to close out the season. This will be Bridges’ opportunity to make a name for himself and step up.