The Knicks have a new and dangerous front-court combination

The New York Knicks weren’t about to enter the 2025–26 season with questions still looming over their frontcourt. After years of battling depth concerns in the paint, the team made a decisive move, signing French big man Guerschon Yabusele to a two-year, $12 million deal. At 29 years old, Yabusele is not a star, but his versatile skill set makes him one of the more underrated pickups of the offseason.

Building balance behind Karl-Anthony Towns

The addition of Yabusele is all about balance. Karl-Anthony Towns remains the centerpiece of the Knicks’ frontcourt, providing elite scoring and spacing from the center position. But the team needed complementary options—players who could bring different strengths depending on the situation.

With Mitchell Robinson and Yabusele now behind Towns, New York has a rotation that offers both defensive toughness and offensive versatility. Robinson is the anchor, a rim-protector who can shut down the interior, clean the glass, and make opponents think twice before attacking the basket. Yabusele provides a contrast: a scoring forward who can stretch the floor and fit seamlessly in offensive sets built around Towns.

Yabusele’s offensive versatility

Last season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Yabusele played in 70 games and delivered solid production. He averaged 11 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 2.1 assists while shooting an efficient .501 from the field and .380 from three-point range. Those numbers don’t leap off the page, but they highlight his ability to fit in as a reliable complementary scorer.

The Knicks can now maintain their offensive rhythm even when Towns sits. Yabusele may not replicate KAT’s production, but he provides enough scoring punch to keep defenses honest. His presence ensures the Knicks won’t suffer the dramatic offensive drop-offs that have plagued them in the past when their stars left the floor.

The defensive insurance policy

While Yabusele adds scoring, Robinson remains the defensive safeguard. Injuries limited him to just 17 games last season, a reminder of why New York couldn’t lean on him exclusively. With Yabusele in the fold, the Knicks can be more cautious with Robinson’s workload, managing his minutes to preserve his health for the long haul.

Robinson’s defensive impact is still undeniable. When healthy, he can shift the momentum of a game with his shot-blocking and rebounding. By pairing him situationally with Towns or Yabusele, the Knicks can adapt their lineups depending on matchups, either leaning on size and defense or stretching the floor with more offensive firepower.

A frontcourt with options

What makes this trio intriguing is how their differences complement one another. Towns is the star, Robinson the defensive specialist, and Yabusele the versatile swing piece who bridges the gap between the two. For a Knicks team with championship ambitions, that variety is invaluable.

Depth has often been the difference between playoff contenders and pretenders. By bringing in Yabusele, the Knicks have not only bolstered their rotation but also added the kind of flexibility that could prove crucial deep into the season.