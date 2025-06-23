The Knicks have a massive opportunity next season with a wide open Eastern Conference

The NBA Finals are now behind us, so all the attention has turned towards next season. For the New York Knicks, the outlook of the Eastern Conference has changed significantly as a result of the playoffs.

Injuries have weakened the Eastern Conference for the Knicks

Indiana Pacers star guard Tyrese Haliburton suffered a severe right lower leg injury in Game 7 of the Finals, and the fear is that he suffered a torn achilles. If that ends up being true, the team to beat in the East will suddenly be without their best player for the entire 2025-26 season.

Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

In addition, Boston Celtics superstar Jayson Tatum and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Damian Lillard also suffered a torn achilles during the postseason, putting their availability for next season in doubt as well. Therefore, the Knicks have an opportunity to pounce on what is shaping up to be a much weaker Eastern Conference next season.

New York is coming off their most successful season in 25 years, as it reached the Eastern Conference Finals for the first time since 2000. However, they fell short of their first Finals since 1999 as they were defeated in six games by the Pacers.

The Knicks have a big opportunity ahead of them

Unlike the previous season, the Knicks are entering the offseason without major injuries. They maintained good health in the regular season and are looking to take a step forward after having a strong year behind Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns.

With the injuries to those star players, the Knicks suddenly look like the team to beat in the East. They have the star power and were on the verge of winning a title, and the expectation is that they will continue to take steps forward as they build a championship team.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

It won’t be super easy for New York, however. Teams such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, Orlando Magic, and Detroit Pistons are expected to remain competitive, and they could all give the Knicks a run for their money.

Nevertheless, next season will be a big one for the Knicks, and they could take advantage of what now seems like a huge opportunity right in front of them.