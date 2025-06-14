The Knicks have a chance to not completely destroy their team

The New York Knicks are standing at a crossroads, and every direction feels like a gamble with no clear map forward.

They’re searching high and low for a new head coach, but the whispers about breaking up the roster are growing louder.

What started as a season filled with promise has now turned into a summer of uncomfortable decisions and uncertain direction.

Coaching search hits roadblocks as teams shut doors

Many current NBA teams have blocked New York from interviewing their head coaches, forcing the Knicks to rethink their approach.

Now, the front office is exploring top assistants and seasoned coaches not currently in high-profile roles or under contract.

This process hasn’t exactly been smooth, and it’s added more tension to an already delicate situation with the team’s future.

They need the right voice—not just a name—to extract the most out of a talented but unproven roster.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Star trio still offers championship potential

With Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Karl-Anthony Towns under contract, the Knicks boast a trio capable of big-time success.

Towns, in particular, was a revelation last season, averaging 24.4 points, 12.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists for the Knicks.

He shot .526 from the field and a scorching .420 from three, anchoring their offense with elite floor-spacing and rebounding.

Brunson remains the team’s engine, and Bridges—though quieter—delivers versatility and toughness on both ends of the floor.

Depth and chemistry remain the biggest questions

The issue isn’t talent at the top—it’s the supporting cast, which crumbled when the pressure mounted in the postseason.

Lack of depth cost the Knicks dearly, and bolstering the bench is now as critical as finding their next head coach.

A competent backup ball-handler behind Brunson would go a long way, especially in grinding playoff matchups and key stretches.

It’s like having a beautiful house but leaky plumbing—you can admire the structure, but the foundation needs real fixing.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Why breaking things up now would be premature

The Knicks were just one series away from the NBA Finals, and that was with a roster still learning how to gel.

Brunson and Towns are locked in long-term, and Bridges is entering the final year of a four-year, $90.9 million deal.

With another year of chemistry and the right additions, this group could easily take that next step instead of regressing.

Patience is often in short supply in New York, but this version of the Knicks deserves at least one more run.

