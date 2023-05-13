The knicks have a building block to build their future on

May 12, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Trevor Keels (3) looks on as the Miami Heat go to the free throw line late in the fourth quarter of game six of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks‘ season came to an end on Friday, as they suffered a heart-wrenching 96-92 loss to the Miami Heat in Game 6, resulting in their elimination from the postseason.

Despite establishing a 14-point lead in the first quarter, the Knicks failed to maintain their advantage in the second half. They had multiple chances to level the score or pull ahead but were unable to capitalize on these opportunities.

The decisive moment of the game occurred when Jalen Brunson, who had been instrumental for the Knicks with 41 points on 14-22 shooting, committed a critical turnover in the final seconds while the Knicks were trailing the Heat in a one-possession game.

The Knicks have a legit star in Jalen Brunson:

Brunson once again played the role of the hero, but the lack of support from his teammates made it challenging for him to shoulder the responsibility alone.

The other four Knicks starters combined for a meager 32 points and had a dismal shooting performance, making only 5 of 32 attempts from the field and 2 of 16 from beyond the arc. RJ Barrett, who appeared to be in fine form this postseason, made only 1 of 10 attempts from the field, contributing just 11 points.

“I played terribly,” Barrett admitted postgame. “I’m deeply disappointed in my performance today. It’s overwhelming right now. You strive for something, you desire it so fervently, and then I personally fell short. I don’t feel like I gave my best.”

The Heat didn’t have an exceptional shooting night either, as they made only 40% of their field goal attempts and a mere 25% from the three-point line. Their top scorer was Jimmy Butler, who amassed 24 points on 7-22 shooting.

However, the Knicks’ poor shooting cost them the game, a persistent issue that plagued the team throughout the postseason and largely contributed to their failure to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Now that their remarkable postseason journey has concluded, the Knicks’ attention shifts to the offseason. Despite the setback, it’s not all doom and gloom for the Knicks. Jalen Brunson has emerged as a star in his debut season with the team, and they have a wealth of assets they can leverage to build a stronger roster.

This season, the Knicks defied almost all expectations, from the criticism of overpaying Jalen Brunson to their playoff series victory. While their efforts didn’t culminate in an NBA championship this season, the team appears poised to be a serious contender in the coming years.

