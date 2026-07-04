Dallas had Jalen Brunson and Luka Doncic in the same backcourt, then somehow ended up with neither. The Knicks are probably still trying not to laugh too loudly in public.

Jalen Brunson revisited that old Mavericks breakup recently, and the details still make Dallas look like a front office that talked itself out of the easiest answer in the room. Brunson was once willing to stay for a much smaller extension, then he landed in New York for $104 million and turned into the face of a champion.

The funny part is how little Brunson has to say now. He can keep the answer clean, nod at the past, and let the parade footage do the trolling.

Knicks got the part Dallas overthought

The Mavericks seemed worried about Brunson’s fit next to Doncic and whether they were paying too much for a player who had not yet become a star. Fine, teams make calls. Some of them age like milk in July heat.

A Jalen Brunson mural rolls through the Knicks championship parade. Credit: Brenden Willsch-Imagn Images via Reuters Connect

Brunson became the exact kind of guard every contender tries to find. He owns possessions without hijacking them, gets to his spots without needing 14 screens, and gives the locker room a personality that does not feel manufactured. New York did not discover a secret. It paid for the obvious thing before everyone else accepted it.

Then Dallas moved Doncic too, which is where the whole thing turns from a mistake into a franchise documentary nobody asked for. One star got away in free agency, the other was traded, and the Knicks got the Finals MVP with a banner.

Brunson made the Knicks gamble look tiny

The old $104 million number used to be treated like a serious risk. Now it looks like one of the cleanest superstar bargains in the league, mostly because Brunson did the thing stars do: he made the contract look smaller every year.

There is a lesson here for the Knicks too. Do not get cute with the guy who already solved the hardest problem. Build around Brunson, keep enough shooting and defense near him, and avoid turning smart roster work into unnecessary drama.

Dallas can keep explaining how it all happened. New York gets to look at Brunson, look at the banner, and know it was on the right side of one of the funniest mistakes in modern NBA front-office history.