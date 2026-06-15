The New York Knicks completed their storybook magical season by defeating the San Antonio Spurs four games to one in the NBA Finals. It is their first championship in 53 years, breaking one of the longest droughts in the league.

The Knicks capped off an unreal run to a title

Led by Jalen Brunson, the short, stocky guard that many doubted could lead a team to a title. Many believed a guard of his size would get hunted on defense and be unable to score over taller defenders on the other end.

Brunson proved all of his doubters wrong, putting together a masterpiece in Game 5 of the Finals en route to a Finals MVP. Brunson scored 45 points, nearly the same amount of the rest of his teammates combined, to carry New York to the title clinching 94-90 win. Everytime it seems like he’s been figured out, he punches back stronger and more unstoppable.

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New York was never perceived as a favorite throughout most of the playoffs, and those perceptions were warranted coming in. Despite a strong 53-29 record for the third seed, they had loads of inconsistencies during the regular season, including a stretch in January where they went 2-9 over an 11-game span.

Their quest for a championship seemed to be in jeopardy in round 1, when they suddenly found themselves down 2-1 to the Atlanta Hawks. It was after that moment, that everything changed for them.

The Knicks overcame a ton of adversity

Not only did they finish off the Atlanta Hawks by winning the next three games, including a historic 51-point closeout victory on the road, they made their next two opponents look inferior.

They convincingly swept the 76ers and Cavaliers to easily reach their first NBA Finals since 1999. They weren’t just winning, they were dominating. Heading into the Finals, they had won 11 straight games, and 10 of those wins were by double digits. The Knicks were suddenly on one of the greatest playoff runs in league history.

That trend continued into the Finals, where they were seen as heavy underdogs against the San Antonio Spurs. They stole the first two games of the series on the road, overcoming large deficits and coming through in the clutch to get it done.

After dropping Game 3 of the Finals, they found themselves stuck in mud in Game 4. At halftime, they were down by 27 points, with the deficit growing as big as 29 early in the third quarter. Suddenly, the momentum appeared to shift back in the Spurs’ favor, as it appeared to be heading back to San Antonio with a 2-2 series tie.

The Knicks showed the heart of a champion

But the Knicks didn’t quit. They roared back to cut the lead to 15 entering the fourth, and stormed back down 20 in the fourth to take the lead in the final minute. With the Knicks then back down by one in the final seconds, they needed a miracle to pull off the greatest comeback in Finals history.

Brunson launched a deep contested three upon receiving the inbounds pass. The shot came up short, but OG Anunoby, who flew into the paint completely uncovered, tipped in the game-winning basket off the miss from Brunson to seal the win and go up three games to one. That shot will go down as one of the most iconic shots in league history.

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After that, the rest is history. Brunson capped things off with a masterpiece reminiscent of the years that led them to this point. It was a fitting finish for a player who was constantly doubted, as he defied every odd imaginable.

For the first time in 53 years, Knicks fans can bask in the glory of a championship. The team played like champions, showing grit, toughness, and determination to end a half century long drought.