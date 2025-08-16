The Knicks could be eyeing a major starting 5 shakeup

The New York Knicks could be on the verge of a significant lineup shake-up heading into the new season.

Reports suggest Mitchell Robinson may slot into the starting five alongside Karl-Anthony Towns to anchor the frontcourt.

Hart’s potential shift to the bench

That move could free up Josh Hart to operate as the Knicks’ primary sixth man, a role suited to his skill set.

Hart averaged 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists last season while logging a career-high 37.6 minutes per game.

While productive, the heavy workload often diminished his efficiency, especially during stretches when the team needed more scoring punch.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The danger of leaning too heavily on Hart

At times, Hart has been the Knicks’ heartbeat — crashing the boards, pushing tempo, and making winning plays in tight moments.

However, over-reliance turned him into a primary scorer far too often, leading to inconsistent shooting and playoff struggles.

Shifting him into an energy role off the bench could maximize his strengths while limiting his offensive liabilities.

Contract stability, strategic flexibility

Hart is entering year two of a four-year, $80.9 million contract, giving the Knicks long-term stability in his role.

With fewer regular minutes, he could still provide high-impact bursts, especially against opposing second units.

That strategy could also preserve his energy for the postseason, where his hustle and rebounding can swing key games.

Robinson’s defensive value next to Towns

Inserting Robinson into the starting lineup could address one of the Knicks’ biggest concerns — interior defensive coverage.

Karl-Anthony Towns struggled defensively in certain matchups last year, often looking a step slow in protecting the rim.

Robinson’s shot-blocking and rebounding would complement Towns’ offensive firepower, giving the Knicks a more balanced frontcourt identity.

Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

A better-defined rotation moving forward

This adjustment would give Mike Brown a rotation with clear offensive and defensive roles rather than overlapping responsibilities.

Hart could lead the bench unit with his versatile play, while Robinson fortifies the starting defense from the opening tip.

For a team with championship aspirations, these tweaks could be the difference between good and great when it matters most.