The basketball part was already heavy enough.

The Knicks are coming home up 2-0 in the NBA Finals, Madison Square Garden is hosting its first Finals game since 1999, and a city that has been waiting since 1973 for another title is ready to lose its mind. That alone would have been enough chaos.

Now Donald Trump is expected to attend Game 3, the watch party outside MSG has been canceled, fans have been told to arrive early for strict security, and the whole thing feels less like a basketball game and more like New York getting squeezed into one loud, expensive, angry night.

The scene around MSG changed fast

The security changes around Madison Square Garden are not small. A multi-block perimeter, Secret Service involvement, no-bag rules, and longer entry waits now sit on top of the normal Finals madness.

The canceled outdoor watch party is the part that really lit people up. Thousands of fans were never getting inside the building because ticket prices have gone completely off the rails, and now the free street-level version of the moment has been stripped back too.

I get why that lands badly. Knicks fans waited almost three decades for this exact kind of night, and a lot of them are now being told the building is too expensive, the outside gathering is gone, and the whole city needs to reroute itself around one VIP guest.

The Knicks still have to play through the noise

The actual basketball stakes are massive. New York can push San Antonio to the edge, turn a 2-0 lead into a 3-0 chokehold, and make the Spurs feel like the series is moving too fast to catch.

The interesting part is how the players handle it. Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Josh Hart, and the rest of the group have played with ridiculous poise through the first two games, but Game 3 will not feel normal. Celebrity energy, political noise, security frustration, fan anger, and Finals pressure are all landing in the same room.

The Knicks’ Game 3 setup was already a chance to make San Antonio panic. It has now become something bigger and messier.

New York usually does not separate sports from everything else. Tonight, it will not even try.