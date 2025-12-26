Only a few weeks ago, the Knicks front office appeared destined to scour the trade market for a backup point guard, resigned to the idea that their internal options weren’t enough to support Jalen Brunson.

The narrative was simple: the team needed a veteran stabilizer to keep the ship afloat when the captain sat. However, second-year PG Tyler Kolek has flipped that script entirely, emerging over the last two weeks not just as a serviceable backup, but as a legitimate weapon who thrives in high-pressure moments.

A Christmas Day Statement Against Cleveland

The sophomore’s breakout party reached a fever pitch on Thursday afternoon, where he played a pivotal role in mounting a tremendous fourth-quarter comeback against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Kolek was electric in his 25 minutes of action, tallying 16 points and dishing out nine assists while conducting the offense with the poise of a ten-year veteran. He finished with a team-high +24 plus/minus, proving that good things happen when the ball is in his hands.

His shooting stroke was equally lethal, as he drained 4-of-5 from three-point range, hitting critical shots down the stretch that swung the momentum permanently in New York’s favor. He added three rebounds and a block to his line, showcasing the kind of gritty, all-around effort that head coach Mike Brown demands from his rotation players. It was the type of performance that earns trust, and more importantly, earns minutes in the playoffs.

Heating Up at the Right Time

Kolek’s surge isn’t just a one-game wonder; it is the culmination of a month-long upward trend. Heading into Thursday, he was averaging modest numbers of 12.4 minutes and 4.8 points per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. However, over the past month, those figures have jumped to 6.9 points and 3.9 assists per game on efficient 50% shooting. He is playing faster, smarter, and with a confidence that suggests he belongs on a championship-caliber roster.

Reinforcements Are on the Way

Simply exerting maximum effort has changed the trajectory of Kolek’s career, transforming him from a fringe rotation piece into a key contributor. With Miles McBride and Landry Shamet expected to return from injury soon, the Knicks are suddenly looking at a second unit overflowing with firepower. Instead of hunting for a savior in the trade market, the Knicks can now focus on fine-tuning a bench mob that looks ready to win games on its own.