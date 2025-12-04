The New York Knicks have had their ups and downs through the early part of the season, but they have made the game look much easier at home. Wednesday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets marked their 11th home victory of the season to just one loss, the best start at home since the 2012-13 season.

The Knicks have been a dominant team at home this season

In years past, the Knicks have struggled playing at Madison Square Garden, and their opponents seemed to enjoy playing at the world’s most famous arena. However, it has been a completely different story this year, and they are gaining a massive home court advantage.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Knicks aren’t just beating their opponents at home; they are destroying them. The average margin of victory in those 11 home wins is 15.7, which is the fourth-best mark in the league and the best in the Eastern Conference.

So far this season, they are turning MSG into a house of horrors for their opponents. They have always had a passionate fan base behind them at home games, but now the Garden is becoming a genuinely intimidating place for opponents to play in.

The Knicks haven’t had the same luck on the road

On the flip side, the Knicks need to figure things out on the road, as that has given them trouble this season. They are just 3-6 on the road and have struggled mightily with their shooting in games played away from the Garden.

In their last road game, which was Tuesday against the Boston Celtics, New York had control of the game with a 14-point lead early, but quickly gave it up before falling behind by 18 entering the fourth quarter. They attempted a comeback effort down the stretch, but it was too late. Ultimately, they need to find the same luck they have at home on the road, as good teams can dominate in any environment.

Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, having a place where they can crush teams is always a good thing, and it seems as though it will be tough to beat the Knicks at the Garden this year. New York has the most home wins in the league, including more than the 21-1 Oklahoma City Thunder.

They will look to make it 12 home wins when they take on the Utah Jazz on Friday.