The Knicks are seeing the true value of Miles McBride during his absence

New York Knicks backup guard Miles McBride has missed the last two games for personal reasons, and the team has really felt his absence tremendously.

The Knicks need Miles McBride

The Knicks have lost their last two games at the hands of the Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks. In both games, the supporting cast was unable to pick up Jalen Brunson, who scored 37 points against the Heat and 36 against the Bucks.

New York is seeing just how valuable McBride is to their team. As their top bench scoring option, the Knicks need him on the floor to provide the necessary support that Brunson needs during the time he needs a rest.

Against the Heat, the bench shot just 1-for-18 from three-point range in the loss. Jordan Clarkson, who assumed the role of top bench scorer, shot just 2-for-11 in the game.

The bench didn’t provide much more against the Bucks, and the team blew a 12-point halftime lead and lost by 10. With McBride unavailable, the Knicks had to rely on others to get the job done, but they haven’t been able to do so.

It is still unclear when McBride will return to the floor

Head coach Mike Brown has also been forced to experiment with different lineups with McBride out. He started Ariel Hukporti at center against the Heat, and then opted for a smaller lineup against the Bucks by starting Landry Shamet, his first NBA start in two seasons.

It is still unclear when McBride will return to the floor, but they do need him. They have the undefeated Chicago Bulls next on their schedule, and the Bulls are one of the best defensive teams in the league to begin the season.

To have a stronger chance at turning things around, they will need McBride to be available and provide the team with the backcourt support it has been missing.