When the New York Knicks hired Mike Brown to be their head coach in the offseason, the expectation was that the offense would become a juggernaut with their two All-Stars leading the way. Nine games into the season, the Knicks’ offense has taken off to heights they haven’t seen.

The Knicks are developing a free-flowing offense

The threes weren’t falling in the first few games despite generating clean looks, which raised concerns about whether the team has enough shooting talent for the system. Over this four-game winning streak, they have shot the three ball at an exceptional rate.

Over the past four games, the Knicks have been shooting 43.8% from three, which is the best mark in the league over that span. In that same span, they rank second in total three-pointers made (71) and tied for sixth in three-point attempts (162).

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Not only are the Knicks taking more threes, they are actually making them. As a result, the offense has become very tough for their opponents to shut down, and virtually everybody in the rotation has made a positive contribution in some aspect.

Additionally, they are moving the ball much more than they did last season. They are currently averaging 306.1 passes made this season, which is the fifth-highest mark in the NBA and much higher than their mark from last season, which was just 281.2 (18th in the NBA).

The Knicks look very tough to beat

During this four-game winning streak, New York ranks third in points per game with 129.5. Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets was the second consecutive game in which they scored at least 130 points, and they also held Brooklyn to under 100 points on the defensive end.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Knicks are looking like a dominant group on the floor right now, which is what many were expecting them to be coming into the season. Brown has completely revolutionized this offense, and the scoring talent is being maximized out of every player on the roster.

New York will look to continue their stretch of offensive excellence on Tuesday when it takes on the struggling Memphis Grizzlies at home.