The New York Knicks are going to be without Jalen Brunson and OG Anunoby for the foreseeable future. Additionally, they might also be without Miles McBride on Monday against the Miami Heat, as he is currently questionable for personal reasons.

Knicks’ Jordan Clarkson will have to step up big time

Therefore, the Knicks are going to need several players to step up and make big contributions to continue the team’s winning ways. One player in particular that they are going to need more from is Jordan Clarkson.

Clarkson has been playing very solidly after a slow start to the season. In their last win over the Heat on Friday, Clarkson stepped up with a season-high 24 points and knocked down three three-point shots on six attempts.

With them possibly being without three rotation players, Clarkson may have to step in as a starter and provide a huge impact. Clarkson has always played better when he receives more minutes, and that has been evident in his recent performances.

Clarkson could have big responsibilities on the court

Clarkson is averaging 12.0 points and shooting 53.8% from the floor and 42.9% from three in his last five games. In that same span, he has scored in double figures in three of those five games.

His usual role is as a catch-and-shoot player off the bench, but if he enters the starting five, he’s going to have an even greater responsibility. He will likely have to be the engine to the offense and facilitate for the others on the floor, which isn’t usually what he is tasked with doing.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see how Clarkson molds into what will be a bigger role for him. The Knicks will be ultra-dependent on the bench to deliver another big performance on Monday to keep their winning going.