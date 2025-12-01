With OG Anunoby and Landry Shamet out due to injuries, the New York Knicks have had to mix and match their lineups to see what works. The last four games have seen Miles McBride and Josh Hart enter the Knicks’ starting five and Mitchell Robinson be moved to the bench, and the team is 4-0 since the change.

The Knicks will need to make a lineup decision with Miles McBride and Josh Hart

Additionally, McBride and Hart have been playing very well since becoming starters for the Knicks. They have both been the main catalysts behind their current winning streak.

However, eventually they will need to insert Anunoby back into the starting five, meaning that one of them will have to go back to the bench. Is it Hart or McBride who goes back to the bench? Does Robinson go back into the starting five? Do all three go back to the bench when Shamet returns?

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

These are questions the Knicks will have to know the answer to in the coming weeks. Luckily, this is a very good problem for them to have, as they now have several players capable of sliding into the starting lineup or being in a rotation that most of the starters are playing in.

The main discussion point will be between McBride and Hart, as both entered the lineup in place of the injured players. Hart is averaging 17.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 7.0 assists since joining the starting lineup, making a positive impact on both ends of the floor and finding his rhythm with his jumpshot.

McBride and Hart impact the game in different ways

McBride has been equally as effective as a starter, averaging 15.0 points and shooting 44.2% from three in seven starts this season. The choice between the two players will be far from easy, as both seem to be very comfortable playing alongside Jalen Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Karl-Anthony Towns.

The main points of interest they will look at will be the spacing and point of attack defense. McBride’s pesky defensive pressure is crucial to have alongside Bridges, and his lights-out shooting has been a huge plus.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Hart has also started shooting the ball more, and his usual hustle and high-level rebounding have been largely impactful. He and McBride impact the game in different ways, but their style of play helps contribute to a winning group.

Ultimately, they still have a ways to go before Anunoby returns, but they will have some tough lineup decisions to make in the coming weeks.