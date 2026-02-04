The New York Knicks continue to show some dominance on the court, as they walked down the Washington Wizards wire-to-wire on Tuesday 132-101 for their seventh consecutive victory.

The Knicks are crushing their opponents

The Knicks have been elite on both ends during this stretch, and have bounced back very nicely following their 2-9 stretch. They are no longer just winning games, they are dominating their opponents and giving no mercy.

Credit: Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Over the course of this winning streak, they own an average margin of victory of 24.7 points. That is the highest average point differential over a seven-game span in the history of the franchise, per ESPN Insights.

They have completely turned around their season and are now looking like the contenders that they looked to be at the beginning of the season. The good stretch of play comes right as the trade deadline nears, with the deadline being Thursday at 3 P.M.

The Knicks have a big trade deadline coming up

During the 2-9 stretch, trade rumors around many of their players intensified, especially around Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges. Many believed that making a hard push for Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was the only way to turn things around.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

However, it is becoming clear that Antetokounmpo will cost quite a lot to get, and the Knicks don’t have the assets necessary to get a deal done midseason. They will be better off waiting until the summer if he is still available to go all in.

This team is good the way it is constructed now, but they could still use some depth pieces. They have been linked to players such as Jose Alvarado, Naji Marshall, Saddiq Bey, and Yves Missi, all players who are affordable and can provide a steady impact.

In the meantime, New York will look for their eighth straight win on Wednesday when they face the Denver Nuggets at home.