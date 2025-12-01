The New York Knicks feel very comfortable playing at Madison Square Garden. Sunday’s dominant 116-94 victory over the Toronto Raptors marked their 10th home win of the season, with the Oklahoma City Thunder being the only other team with 10 or more home wins so far this season.

The Knicks are destroying teams at home

New York is now 10-1 at home to start the season, their best start at home since the 2012-13 season. This time around, they are simply destroying any opponent that walks into the building.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In the 10 home wins they have this season, their average margin of victory is 15.8. Seven of those wins have been by a double-digit margin, with their lone loss being a 17-point loss to the Orlando Magic.

The Knicks are easily one of the best home teams in the league right now, and having that kind of advantage will be huge come playoff time. New York went just 27-14 at home last season, and other teams didn’t seem to fear coming into the arena as they do this year.

The Knicks are one of the best home teams in the league

New York’s dominance at home has been huge for them, but they still need to improve on the road. So far, they are just 3-5 on the road this season, but they did win their last two road games, so the hope is that they have started to find their footing in games played away from the Garden.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Nevertheless, their dominance at home is certainly an encouraging sign, as those who perform well at home tend to make deep runs in the postseason. They have a road game against the Boston Celtics coming up before they play three straight home games.

They’ll look to gain more wins on their home floor later this week.