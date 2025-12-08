The New York Knicks have been massive linked to the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, especially after it was made public that he preferred a trade to the Knicks over the summer. With the two-time MVP’s time in Milwaukee likely coming to an end soon, more has come out about where he might end up next.

Giannis Antetokounmpo prefers a trade to the Knicks

NBA insider Jake Fischer reported that if Antetokounmpo ultimately does ask out of Milwaukee, he would prefer a trade to New York above all other options.

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

“There’s strong belief leaguewide Giannis desires 1 destination above all the rest if he actually fully asks out someday: New York…I’ve even heard that the rowdy fanbase outside MSG after playoff Ws…resonate, given his fondness for…basketball & soccer clubs in Europe,” Fischer wrote.

The common belief is that the only way the Knicks will have a realistic shot at landing Antetokounmpo is if he forces his way to New York. They don’t have the kind of assets that other teams may have to offer as a better package, so the Knicks will try to land him on a bargain deal.

The Knicks would have to offer a massive package for Antetokounmpo

Nevertheless, making a trade for him would mean a huge roster shakeup, likely parting ways with at least one of Karl-Anthony Towns or OG Anunoby. The Knicks have been playing well with them two, currently sitting at second in the East with a 16-7 record through the early part of the season.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Bucks, meanwhile, are struggling, sitting at 10th in the East with a 10-15 record. Additionally, Antetokounmpo will be out for some time with a calf strain, and it is possible that he has played his last game in a Bucks uniform.

The superstar is technically still unavailable, but it may not be long before the Bucks formally begin searching for trades. The Knicks are fully expected to be at the forefront, and perhaps will be the favorites to land him before the trade deadline in February.