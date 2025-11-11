The New York Knicks have started to find their rhythm, and a big reason for why is because of their performances in the third quarter.

The Knicks are playing their best basketball in the third quarter

Third quarters used to be a weakness for the Knicks, as they would tend to lose their offensive rhythm and allow opposing leads to grow. This year, it has been a completely different story, as the third quarter has been the period where the Knicks crush their opponents’ hopes of making a comeback.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

During their latest four-game winning streak, New York has a net rating of 57.5 in the third quarter. That mark is by far the best in the league over that span, meaning that they are currently the best third quarter team in the NBA.

Their third quarter dominance was best demonstrated on Sunday against the Brooklyn Nets. They entered halftime up by 15, and they actually lost the second quarter 40-37. In the third quarter, they looked like a completely different team on both ends, crushing Brooklyn 35-17 to grow the lead to as much as 39 early in the fourth quarter.

The players continue to grow under Mike Brown’s leadership

Jalen Brunson spoke about the improvement the team has made in third quarters following Sunday’s win.

“I think we’re growing as a team. It was definitely a problem for us last year, third quarters, especially the playoffs, [they] were not our friend,” Brunson said, via Jared Schwartz of the New York Post. “So we’re trying to address it as best we can. It starts with the little things.”

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

New York’s offense has been revolutionized under Mike Brown, as they are shooting a lot more threes and moving the ball around more until they find the right shot. At times, their offense is free-flowing and looks nearly impossible to stop, especially when all of the pieces are clicking.

Brown’s leadership is assisting in the growth of the players on the roster, as they come out of halftime breaks looking like a completely different team. It’s not about how a team starts; it’s about how they finish, and thus far, they have been finishing games in the strongest way possible.