Studs no Duds: Knicks destroy the Pacers in home opener

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

After a disappointing loss on opening night, the New York Knicks sought redemption in their home opener against the Indiana Pacers. The game answered many questions, as the Knicks secured a convincing victory. Jalen Brunson led all scorers, and five players from New York scored in double figures, contributing to a remarkable team win.

Studs: Knicks’ Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns had stellar Garden debuts

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The discussion surrounding Mikal Bridges on opening night generated headlines, with fans speculating about him changing his shooting technique at halftime. Since the second half of opening night through game two of the season, Bridges has been impressive, shooting an incredible 61% from the field and 47% from beyond the arc.

Bridges scored 21 points against Indiana, opting not to focus on the three-point line. He took only three attempts from beyond the arc, showcasing a more thoughtful approach that he executed flawlessly.

Karl-Anthony Towns made an impressive debut at Madison Square Garden, showcasing his versatility as a team player and defender. He scored 21 points and added 15 rebounds, along with one block and two steals. Although he has yet to surpass 25 points in either of his first two games, Towns has elevated New York’s performance.

His aggressiveness on the boards will be crucial, especially since New York ranked first in offensive rebounds last season. In this game, Towns grabbed four offensive boards, contributing to the team’s total of 11, a significant improvement compared to just five offensive rebounds against Boston on opening night.

Jalen Brunson led the way for the Knicks

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brunson led all scorers with 26 points in just 25 minutes. Since the start of the season, he has showcased excellent shot quality, boasting a shooting percentage of 58% from the field and 55% from three-point range. He is setting a crucial offensive tone and establishing a benchmark for what he hopes will be a 50/40/90 season.

The last time Friday Night SmackDown took place at Madison Square Garden, Brunson faced off against Tyrese Haliburton. Haliburton struggled significantly for the Pacers in the Garden home opener, finishing scoreless in 25 minutes and shooting 0 for 8 from the field.

Bridges, Josh Hart, and OG Anunoby played key roles alongside Brunson, reminiscent of Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx supporting their leader, Hulk Hogan. By defending Haliburton collectively, it appears he won’t be spoiling any wrestling events at Madison Square Garden anytime soon.

Josh Hart had a huge impact for the Knicks

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Hart’s role on the Knicks can vary significantly from night to night. As the team’s ultimate glue guy, he finished this game with 20 points and 10 rebounds. After discussions about whether he should be a starter, Hart silenced those debates with a solid performance, although such scoring outbursts are not something we should expect from him regularly.

The Knicks did an excellent job of game planning for Hart in this outing, especially since his last 20-point game was in Game 1 of last season’s Conference Semifinals against the Indiana Pacers. Moving forward, we can anticipate strong contributions on defense and rebounding from Hart, while the occasional scoring burst will help him feel more comfortable in a star-studded offense where he sometimes feels out of place.

The Knicks looked impressive, functioning like a well-oiled machine with all of their parts brand new. Anunoby excelled defensively and is expected to thrive in transition, scoring easy points for the team. Given the star-studded lineup, effective transition execution is crucial, and strong defense will make offensive plays easier.

Holding the Pacers to just 98 points was a significant achievement, especially considering Indiana had one of the best offenses in the league last season. After a tough opening night, the Knicks have been refurbished and retooled, equipped with the tools to make an outstanding run this season.