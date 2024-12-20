Studs no Duds: Knicks demolish Timberwolves on the road

Credit: Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

Karl-Anthony Towns returned to Minnesota as the New York Knicks faced off against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Julius Randle tried to set the tone early, scoring 15 points in the first quarter. However, the Timberwolves, who came into the game with a top-five rated defense, struggled down the stretch. The Knicks delivered a dominating performance on the road, securing a 133-107 victory.

Mikal Bridges found the perfect blend

Mikal Bridges has experienced a remarkable turnaround in his production. The innovative coaching methods of Head Coach Tom Thibodeau have paid off, as Bridges now showcases an ideal combination of his skills from both the Phoenix and Brooklyn stages of his career.

Against Minnesota, Bridges scored 29 points, shooting 67% from the field and 50% from three-point range. His impressive shot-making ability has been demoralizing for opposing defenses, and he has finally found his comfort zone with the Knicks.

Throughout December, Bridges has shown newfound consistency, averaging 22 points per game on 58% shooting from the field and 43% from beyond the arc.

Leading the league in minutes played per game, it was only a matter of time before Bridges found his rhythm, which has significantly improved the versatility of the Knicks’ offense.

Karl-Anthony Towns lead the way for the Knicks

Despite the ongoing criticism of the Knicks over the years, there is no denying Towns’ status as an MVP candidate.

The four-time All-Star is averaging his highest points per game in five seasons, while also leading the league in rebounds and shooting a career-high percentage from three-point range. This combination of skills has placed Towns not only in MVP discussions but also in the conversation for all-time greats.

Towns is the first Knick since Bob McAdoo in 1978 to record consecutive 20/20 games. While McAdoo averaged 33 points and 21 rebounds during his back-to-back games, Towns is currently averaging 27 points and 21 rebounds, shooting an impressive 66% from three.

With Towns leading the charge for the Knicks, this dominant performance has solidified his place in the MVP conversation and paved a potential path to the finals for the team.

Miles McBride provides a spark

Without Miles McBride, it’s hard to say where the New York Knicks would be in the standings. Against Minnesota, McBride delivered an impressive performance with 16 points, eight assists, and five rebounds, helping to shift the conversation around a Knicks bench that has struggled this season.

Since the offseason, the depth of the Knicks’ bench has been a topic of discussion, and now, nearly 30 games into the season, New York ranks last in the league for bench points per game.

However, McBride’s standout game against Minnesota demonstrates his potential. If he can maintain this level of performance consistently, the Knicks could become an even more formidable opponent.

Takeaways

The strategy heading into this game was to attack early and often, preventing the Minnesota defense from gaining any momentum.

The Knicks were down by one point at the end of the first quarter but exploded with 41 points in the second, showcasing a level of talent that proved too much for Minnesota to handle. Precious Achiuwa’s double-double indicates his return to form, significantly boosting the Knicks’ bench performance.

Next, the Knicks will travel to New Orleans before a quick two-game homestand, during which they will host the Toronto Raptors and the San Antonio Spurs on Christmas Day.