Studs and Duds: The Knicks take a 3-1 lead over 76ers led by historic Jalen Brunson performance 

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Knicks, coming off a controversial Game 3 loss, found themselves in another playoff classic against the Philadelphia 76ers. It was a tug-of-war affair that saw Jalen Brunson drop a franchise postseason-record 47 points and 10 assists in a raucous Wells Fargo Center. In an incredible fourth quarter, the Knicks as a unit propelled New York to a decisive Game 4 victory with a final score of 97–92.

Studs: Jalen Brunson Masterclass

Apr 28, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) drives against Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the second half of game four of the first round in the 2024 NBA playoffs at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The commander-in-chief of the New York Knicks, Jalen Brunson, erupted for 47 points on 53% from the field. This masterclass set a Knicks playoff record for most points in a game, a record that stood the test for 40 years by New York legend Bernard King.

Brunson had a rocky start to the series but was effective nonetheless as the Knicks hold a 3-1 series lead. A terrific night from Brunson saw a poor shooting performance from Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart. So while Brunson’s performance was historic, he’s aware that won’t be a sustainable game plan to the ultimate goal, winning.

Brunson’s New York Knicks playoff record moves to 9-6 while he averaged 33 points and nine assists through four games. The presence of mind from Brunson indicates the winning ways of the Knicks are here to stay.

In regards to a phenomenal showing, Brunson stated postgame, “I’ll look back when I retire… It’s not gonna do anything for us going forward.” The job isn’t done, and securing a win in Game 5 to close the series remains a priority for ‘Brunson and company.’

Studs: OG Anunoby and Precious Achiuwa

In the previous contest, big man Joel Embiid was the rave following a 50-point night. In Game 4 however, things did not go as planned for Embiid. Following Isaiah Hartenstein’s fifth foul and benched, the duty was that of Anunoby and Achiuwa to disrupt Embiid, and it worked seamlessly.

The lingering concern regarding Mitchell Robinson’s absence was quickly put to the back burner by the brilliance and tenacity of Anunoby. In the fourth quarter of a close game, Embiid scored 1 point in 12 minutes while going 0/5 from the field. There was a tremendous block from Achiuwa on Embiid in closing time to demoralize the reigning MVP.

Precious Achiuwa with the clutch block to force a shot clock violation!



Knicks lead 92-89 with less than 3 minutes to play on ABC ? pic.twitter.com/g1BkTo9zmJ — NBA (@NBA) April 28, 2024

Anunoby finished with a 16-point and 14-rebound double-double with three blocks, as Achiuwa finished with one point, seven rebounds, and a game-high four blocks in the contest. The New York Knicks are now 23-4 with OG Anunoby this season.

“It was a good performance, but we can do better.” OG Anunoby via SNY

Studs: Josh Hart or Mr. Intangibles

Playing over 40 minutes in every game so far this postseason while being the ultimate disruptor and a willing option on the offensive end, Josh Hart has nearly mastered his role on the New York Knicks. A poor shooting night would spell disaster for most players, but his multifaceted skill set of Hart allows him to be even more effective, compiling four points, 17 rebounds, five assists, and three blocks.

Apr 22, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) reacts after basket against the Philadelphia 76ers during the first half during game two of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Hart led the game in rebounds while creating various looks and second-chance opportunities the Knicks are accustomed to. A poor shooting night just means every shot isn’t falling, but Hart’s effectiveness in so many categories, on a tremendous contract, makes him one of the greatest valued players in the NBA.

Duds: Donte DiVincenzo

The alarm has been sounded, as in four games Donte DiVincenzo has played subpar basketball. In three of these performances, he has not scored ten points in the series so far, while he averages ten points on 33% from the floor. This could be a matchup dilemma for DiVincenzo, finishing third in threes made this season, the playoffs are a different monster, and much to the dismay of fans he had a poor showing last season.

In 13 playoff games, DiVincenzo averaged 5.5 points while shooting an abysmal 37% from the floor. The hypothetical alarm has been ringing, and eyes are noticing the lack of effectiveness from DiVincenzo. A bounce-back Game 5 would do well for DiVincenzo’s reputation and disrupt the narrative that DiVincenzo is a regular season player.

Takeaways from the Knicks’ win over the 76ers

A brilliant Game 4 on this occasion following a turbulent Game 3, and the New York Knicks hold a 3-1 series lead. Jalen Brunson is made for the playoffs. Following tough shooting nights in the first two games, Jalen Brunson is averaging 43 points on 50% from the field on the road.

Beginning the series cold at home court and becoming an assassin on the road is a prime example of the ‘Cerebral Assassin’ Jalen Brunson has become, showcasing his will in Wells Fargo Center to the fine tune of ‘MVP’ chants on the road.

Looking ahead, with a mix of poor shooting nights (Hart, Donte) and a known philosophy on the defensive end, the New York Knicks will look to advance to the second round of the playoffs after a dominant Game 5 victory on Tuesday night.