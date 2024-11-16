Studs and Duds: The Knicks get back on track win big win against Nets

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks secured a much-needed victory in the ongoing NBA Emirates Cup tournament during the battle of the boroughs Friday night, defeating the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 124-122.

Although Karl-Anthony Towns did not play in this game, rookie Ariel Hukporti made the most of his opportunity, contributing effectively during his 30 minutes on the court.

Jalen Brunson found his rhythm as the Nova Knicks trio of Brunson, Mikal Bridges, and Josh Hart delivered an impressive performance at Madison Square Garden.

Studs: Jalen Brunson saves the game for the Knicks

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brunson had a slow start to the season. The 28-year-old star guard had a masterful performance last year, and expectations were high for him to continue where he left off. The additions of Bridges and Towns to the offense required Brunson to adjust his approach. By stepping back and viewing the game from a new perspective, Brunson is positioned to reach superstar status.

Against Brooklyn, with Towns sidelined, Brunson stepped up and showcased his All-NBA caliber talent from last season. He scored 37 points, shooting 60% from the field, including an impressive 16 points in the fourth quarter.

As the Brooklyn Nets launched a run to take the lead late in the game, it was Brunson who came to the rescue, hitting a crucial three-pointer to secure the victory.

Mikal Bridges strings together success against his former team

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Bridges has been a model professional since joining the New York Knicks. Transitioning from being the first option to a fringe third option can be challenging under the wrong circumstances, but it’s clear that Bridges prioritizes winning and doing it the right way. The Knicks are focused on stringing together victories, and achieving consecutive great performances will contribute to that goal.

Against his former team, Bridges scored 22 points with an impressive true shooting percentage of 64%, along with a crucial block that helped secure the victory and send the Nets back to Brooklyn to regroup. Over his last three games, Mikal is averaging 18 points per game while shooting 52% from the floor.

OG Anunoby is staying aggressive on both sides

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The best defender on the Knicks, OG Anunoby, is also thriving offensively at the start of the season. Over the last four games, Anunoby is averaging 22 points while shooting 56% from the field.

He is nearly matching his best offensive season (2021-2022) while improving his shooting percentage both from the field and beyond the arc. Against Brooklyn, where he scored 25 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Anunoby was aggressive from the opening tip. Despite leaving some points on the board due to a tough night shooting from three-point range, he has taken 15 three-pointers in the last two games.

Anunoby’s aggressiveness demands defensive attention, and once his shots start falling, he adds another dimension to the Knicks’ scoring. This makes the team a “pick your poison” challenge for opposing defenses.

Duds: The defense must be better for the Knicks to contend

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Nets went on a 21-6 run from the end of the third quarter to the middle of the fourth quarter, setting the stage for a late-game surge that allowed them to take the lead. With one of the slowest paces in the league, New York became comfortable with its lead over Brooklyn, and it became evident that they took their foot off the gas.

However, they ultimately lost to the impressive performance of Jalen Brunson. The Knicks are ranked among the bottom seven in opponents’ field goal percentage, holding the 20th spot in defensive rating in the league.

Improving the defense from last year may seem challenging, but for the Knicks to be true contenders, they must enhance their defensive performance to maximize transition offense and create easier scoring opportunities.

Overview

The fine line between discussing a win or a loss is quite remarkable. The Knicks losing to the Nets would have sent a distress signal across all five boroughs. Needing a last-ditch effort to defeat a team that is below .500 highlights that New York still has a long way to go, but they live to fight another day.

Much of the credit for the win should go to the effort and energy that rookie Ariel Hukporti brought to the rotation.

Josh Hart’s quiet performance, with 14 points, nine rebounds, and nine assists in 40 minutes, was outstanding and demonstrates that he is having one of the best seasons of his career. He is shooting career highs from the field and an astonishing 73% on two-point attempts.

Next up is another matchup with the Nets on Sunday, as New York looks to build on their momentum and prove the doubters wrong.