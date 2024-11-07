Studs and Duds: The Knicks fall below .500 with crushing loss to the Hawks

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks have a roster full of talent that many would label a “super team.” However, they have not performed as expected through the first seven games of the season. The team is struggling with defensive intensity and chemistry, causing their high-level talent to appear lackluster at best. On Wednesday against the Atlanta Hawks, Karl-Anthony Towns showcased impressive skills, but the Knicks ultimately lost after the Hawks went on a 13-1 run near the end of the fourth quarter.

Studs: Karl-Anthony Towns had a masterclass performance against Atlanta

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Over the last four games, Towns has averaged 29 points and 14 rebounds per game. The All-Star center is solidifying his role as the number one option on the team, shooting 57% from beyond the arc. Against the Hawks, Towns scored 34 points and grabbed 16 rebounds. His teammates are improving their on-court chemistry, and he is delivering impressive results. Winning games will depend on maintaining this level of offense from Towns while also establishing a sustainable defense, especially since the Knicks have now lost to a team with a record below .500.

The Towns acquisition wasn’t expected to produce immediate results given the tough start to the season. However, after suffering back-to-back losses, adjustments must be made defensively as they allowed 121 points to the Hawks. Although setting the tone early may not be Towns’ natural inclination, finding that rhythm will be vital for integrating a championship mentality into this team.

Duds: Jalen Brunson’s tough start continued

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The time has come to raise the bat signal. Jalen Brunson, the King of New York, has had a lackluster start to the season. Although he averages an impressive 25 points per game while shooting 46% from the field, his defense and decision-making have been subpar, which ultimately affects the team.

In the last two games, Brunson’s shooting percentage has dropped to 40% and he has committed four turnovers. Additionally, in the fourth quarter, he is averaging only four points on 24% shooting. As the captain of the team, it is important to hold him to the highest standards for his growth as a basketball player. Brunson also expects a lot from himself, and as the season progresses, the growing pains we see on offense should improve.

The Knicks played poor defense against the Hawks

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are currently ranked 17th in points per game, putting them in the middle of the pack offensively. Defensively, they are ranked 13th in opponents’ points per game but are among the bottom five teams in opponents’ field goal percentage. Given this situation, one might expect Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby to maintain the necessary level of tenacity for all 48 minutes of the game. While this is certainly possible, the offensive expectations placed on both players often leave them compromised defensively.

Mikal Bridges has been challenged on the perimeter, as opponents are shooting 41% from 15 to 24 feet against him, which does not meet defensive expectations. OG Anunoby is versatile and can guard all five positions, but when he is tasked with defending in the post, it can limit his energy and effectiveness on the offensive end.

Addressing these defensive challenges while managing a stretched-thin rotation is not an easy task. It remains to be seen how long it will take for New York to improve their defensive execution.

The Knicks continue to struggle offensively due to an overthinking approach on the court. They allowed a 13-1 run that ultimately cost them the game late in the fourth quarter against a team with a record below .500. Rookie wing Zaccharie Risacher, the number one overall pick in this past year’s draft, had a career-high 33 points and made six three-pointers.

Meanwhile, Atlanta had a +9 advantage in offensive rebounds and recorded seven more steals against a low-intensity Knicks defense. The Knicks finished their road trip with a 1-2 record and will host the 1-6 Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, with an exciting matchup anticipated at Madison Square Garden.