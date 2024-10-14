Studs and Duds: Knicks remain undefeated in the preseason with a comeback win over Minnesota. 

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves in their third of five preseason games. With opening night less than 10 days away, starters are playing more minutes, giving fans a better glimpse of this Knicks team’s potential. Remaining undefeated, one emerging aspect is the cohesion among the starting five. Karl-Anthony Towns matched up against former teammate and reigning Defensive Player of The Year Rudy Gobert, showing no fear, while former Knick Donte DiVincenzo played his first game back in Madison Square Garden.

Studs: OG Anunoby was brilliant against the Timberwolves

Upon the arrival of OG Anunoby, there were expectations for the two-way star to take on a larger role in the offense. Anunoby averaged 14 points per game in 23 starts, but this upcoming season looks to be the best of his career. Scoring 19 points in three quarters, with 14 in the first quarter, was a great example of how this rotation of great players will distribute scoring amongst one another. Anunoby’s effectiveness on the defensive end will grant him easy buckets, and his larger role on offense will give the Knicks another gear with more versatility.

Studs: Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are a deadly one-two punch for the Knicks

If two standout players in the rotation are likely to produce the highest offensive output every game consistently, it’s Towns and Jalen Brunson. In three preseason games, KAT is averaging 17 points and 10 rebounds per game. His performance of scoring 16 points and grabbing 16 rebounds against Gobert showcased a great matchup between two elite big men.

Brunson also had a strong performance, scoring 24 points and dishing out six assists with a 64.1% true shooting percentage. Improvement in Brunson’s shot quality will raise the ceiling for the Knicks as a unit. This will further cement his name as a captain who leads by example and never shies away from the bright lights. He is gaining momentum in rhythm while setting the tone for opening night.

Duds: Fallout between former Knicks guard and coaching staff to be handled internally

This was the first game between the two teams since a massive blockbuster trade two weeks ago. The trade involved Julius Randle and DiVincenzo going to Minnesota, and Towns moving to New York. The game was highly competitive, with DiVincenzo seen trash-talking New York’s coaching staff. DiVincenzo scored 15 points in his return to Madison Square Garden, while Anthony Edwards led all scorers with 31 points and eight made three-pointers.

The tension at the contest escalated when Rick Brunson, Jalen’s father and Knicks assistant coach, and DiVincenzo were seen exchanging heated words. They were separated, and afterward, Brunson was seen addressing Donte after the game. He seemed taken aback by DiVincenzo’s response. There was much speculation surrounding the blockbuster trade regarding the opinions of the players involved, but no evidence was found to support claims of poor management until this latest incident. Anticipate the matchups between the Wolves and Knicks to be must-see this season.