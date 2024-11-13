Studs and Duds: Knicks pick up victory over 76ers in NBA Emirates Cup opener

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The NBA Emirates Cup tournament is underway on what was a sensational night for NBA basketball. When the New York Knicks are on the right page, it’s like watching a well-tuned orchestra. Jalen Brunson continues to struggle on offense, but he is no detriment, and his leadership has invigorated a rotation of players looking to relieve some of the load from him offensively.

This game was marked on many’s calendars, as it was the season debut of former MVP Joel Embiid. Containing the former scoring champ while holding the Sixers below 100 points was a successful night at the office for the Knicks.

Studs: OG Anunoby continues his strong stretch of play for the Knicks

OG Anunoby has embraced the third option role in the Knicks’ rotation as the season begins. He is averaging 19.8 points over the last five games, and his tenacity on the defensive end has disrupted opponents and thrown them off their rhythm. In the game against the Sixers, Anunoby defended Paul George while providing support for the help defense against Joel Embiid.

His strengths lie in hard-nosed defense and easy transition buckets, but against Philadelphia, he scored 24 points while shooting 68% from the field. If Anunoby maintains this elevated level of play and efficiency, he has the potential to move beyond his current defensive role and become a full-blown All-Star for the Knicks.

Josh ‘The Hitman’ Hart recorded a triple-double against the 76ers

If New York needs the right pass, a hustle rebound, or a crucial shot, Josh Hart is the player to rely on. Against the 76ers, he excelled in all these areas, achieving a triple-double with 14 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists—his first triple-double of the season. Hart expressed some uncertainty during the preseason about how he would fit into the offense, but it’s becoming clear that he fits like a glove.

Head coach Tom Thibodeau addressed this issue after the game against Philadelphia, saying, “A lot of what he says, you’ve got to let go in one ear and out the other. He likes to hear himself talk.” Hart is contributing essential elements to the team’s success and demonstrating that an off night for Jalen Brunson doesn’t necessarily lead to a loss.

Karl-Anthony Towns outplayed Joel Embiid

Karl Anthony-Towns is the first player in NBA history to average 20/10 on 50% 3PT in the first 10 games with any franchise. Towns set the tone for the entire game with his impressive performance right from the start against Philadelphia. He scored New York’s first points with two three-pointers and showcased a variety of skills throughout the game, finishing with five assists, including a couple of flashy ones that thrilled the crowd at Wells Fargo Center.

Recently, some discussions have unfairly labeled Towns as a historically poor defender, but this narrative drove him to play aggressively on both ends of the court. Although it was Embiid’s night, it was Towns who emerged victorious, outplaying the former MVP.

Duds: Jalen Brunson’s woes to start the season continued

After ten games into the new season, we have enough data to evaluate the performance of a reigning All-NBA Second Team player. Based on Brunson’s recent performances, it may be unwise to anticipate another All-NBA honor for him this year. While Brunson has shown flashes of brilliance, including one standout game against the Detroit Pistons, he has yet to consistently deliver at that level. His increased responsibilities as a playmaker have revealed aspects of his game that are still developing.

The challenges of having to make more split-second decisions have shifted his role from being a volume scorer to that of a primary distributor, a transition in which he seems to lack rhythm. As a result, Brunson’s statistics have declined across the board, including points per game, field goal percentage, and three-point percentage.

There are no long-term concerns for the Knicks captain; Brunson will likely return to his previous form. However, holding him to the standards of the best players means acknowledging the flaws currently evident and learning from them.

Overview

The Knicks remain undefeated this season when Towns records five or more assists. Together, Towns and Hart contributed to 63 of New York’s 111 points. While the roster was primarily built around Brunson, which implies that the team will be unstoppable once he’s in top form, there are ways to win without relying solely on him.

Despite health concerns affecting the frontcourt rotation, the Knicks held their own against Embiid in this game. Jericho Sims performed adequately during his minutes on the floor without Towns, and the duo of Miles McBride and Mikal Bridges kept the momentum going in the third quarter. They combined for 33 points, showcasing that their chemistry on the court, especially with the bench unit, is an ideal scenario for a team that values experience over rookie playing time.

The Knicks are now on a back-to-back, facing the Chicago Bulls at home on Wednesday as they aim to improve their record above .500.