Studs and Duds: Knicks on a roll going into the New Year with win over Magic

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Winning has become a habit for the New York Knicks, who faced the Orlando Magic on the road. This season, the Knicks have successfully held an opponent under 90 points for the second time.

The simultaneous improvement of their offense and defense has elevated the standard of Knicks basketball, with any star player capable of taking over a game on any given night.

Captain Jalen Brunson’s night

Since being named team captain, Jalen Brunson has demonstrated strong leadership by setting an example and fostering a culture that resonates throughout the roster.

He led the Knicks in scoring with 26 points and contributed nine assists and two steals. Brunson’s all-around performance and consistent effort established the team’s tone, allowing them to dominate Orlando in the second half.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

This season, Brunson’s improved playmaking has unlocked a new level of basketball for the Knicks, highlighting the exceptional roster they have assembled—arguably the best in the franchise’s history—with Jalen Brunson at the helm.

Josh Hart is the perfect New York Knick

Josh Hart has had an incredible season so far. He is averaging 13.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game, making him the most consistent player for the New York team this season.

Whether it’s hitting a three-pointer or making assists, Hart has consistently delivered. In the game against the Magic, Hart scored 23 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, reaffirming his status as the heart and soul of the Knicks.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

He ranks in the top five for minutes played per game and is shooting a career-high 39% from beyond the arc. With his full skill set on display, one could say he is peaking at the perfect time.

Landry Shamet provided great bench production for the Knicks

Landry Shamet did not disappoint during his 10 minutes on the court Friday. The seven-year veteran has been a journeyman throughout his career, but his recent stint with the Knicks could lead to a more stable role, especially since the team lacks depth and scoring off the bench—qualities that Shamet brings.

In the game against the Magic, Shamet scored seven points. While this may not seem like an impressive stat, his presence on the bench is valuable. His ability to contribute on certain nights raises the overall performance of the Knicks.

Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Takeaways

Winners of six straight games, the Knicks are on a roll reminiscent of last year following the trade for OG Anunoby. Having the luxury of four players capable of scoring 40 points on any given night brings excitement to the team never before seen. Time will tell, but this current roster may go down as the best in Knicks history.