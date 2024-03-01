Studs and Duds: Knicks get stunned by Warriors at home

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The injury-plagued New York Knicks hosted the Golden State Warriors in Madison Square Garden. A point guard showdown was on full display as Jalen Brunson returned to the lineup to matchup against Stephen Curry. The Warriors began on a 17-2 run as New York trailed the entire game. The Knicks brought the score within five in the final quarter before a couple of late threes from Stephen Curry sealed the deal.

Studs: Miles McBride makes the most of his extended minutes

The preparation of Miles McBride has been astounding, and his ability to grow and work his game this season without a consistent spot in the rotation has been commendable. Against the Warriors, McBride scored 14 points with six made field goals on 75% from the floor. 10 of those points came in the fourth quarter, as McBride was a catalyst in bringing the game back within single digits.

Deuce McBride provides instant offense when his number is called regardless of the inconsistent rotations following the most recent acquisitions of Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic. In February, McBride averaged 12 points per game when allocated 20 minutes or more.

Studs: Jalen Brunson is unstoppable when healthy

Taking a well-needed game off against New Orleans, all the cards were on the table for the all-star guard in this one. Totaling 27 points, five assists, and five rebounds as Jalen Brunson continues his valiant efforts without Julius Randle and OG Anunoby.

In his last six games, Brunson averages 27 points and eight assists, but the Knicks are 2-4 in these games. A return to form for New York is overdue, while Brunson understands that overexerting himself in the homestretch could spell worse for the team. Getting to the playoffs healthy should be the greatest priority for Brunson and the New York Knicks.

Jalen Brunson was the East's leading scorer in February at 31.9 points per game pic.twitter.com/GdWv91Tve7 — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 1, 2024

Duds: The Knicks had a poor shooting night

A 17-2 run set the Knicks on high alert from the opening tip. Strong efforts to catch back up, but shots were not falling against Golden State. The Knicks shot 36% from the floor and 30% from the three-point line. Josh Hart and Donte DiVincenzo’s efforts were tremendous, but they combined for 26% from the field.

Alec Burks and Bojan Bogdanovic were a combined 2/13 from the floor, with Bogdanovic going 0/7. The attrition of an NBA season has caught up with New York, and playing above expectations so often has taken its toll.

The fourth through eighth seeds in the eastern conference are one game apart, while four of the next five of New York’s games are facing teams above .500. Brunson’s consistent heroics will need some assistance for New York to maintain their top four playoff seeding.

Takeaways from the Knicks’ loss to the Warriors

The Eastern Conference playoff race has become a nail-biter down the stretch. The Knicks reside as fourth in the conference currently, but a poor spell by next week could move them down to an eighth-seeded team. The bad defense and lack of execution not familiar with New York has permeated the rotation as a result of low stamina.

OG Anunoby’s absence is felt now more than ever, as being a machine on defense is easier said than done. A couple of days of rest are more than welcome before New York’s showdown against a surging Cleveland Cavaliers team. A playoff rematch will be on Sunday night to kick off a light schedule of three games in seven days for the New York Knicks.