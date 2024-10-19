Studs and Duds: Knicks fall to the Wizards in preseason finale 

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

A shocking conclusion took place in the New York Knicks’ preseason finale as Jalen Brunson put on a clinic, but the stars failed to align in Washington, D.C. as they fell short to the Wizards 118-117. Rookie wing Pacome Dadiet continues to impress on a Knicks team that is currently indecisive about filling out the rotation. Karl-Anthony Towns registered his third double-double in these exhibition games. The presence and skill set of Towns have proved to be remarkable for the Knicks.

Duds: injuries and poor defense lead to Knicks’ demise

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

The Wizards started strong, outscoring the Knicks in the first quarter. The projected starters played about 10 minutes each during this period. By the end of the third quarter, the Knicks’ bench had only contributed 17 points, in contrast to Washington’s 35 points from their bench.

Finally losing the lead with only 2 minutes left in the contest saw a sequence where Johnny Davis hit the game-winner for the upset win over the Knicks. New York’s lack of depth hasn’t been making headlines due to their All-Star group in the starting five, but by no chance will the starters be playing nearly 40 minutes per game for most of the season and anticipate a long run in the playoffs.

No Miles McBride on this occasion showed his importance to the team this season. Precious Achiuwa’s recent hamstring injury signals long nights for Karl Anthony Towns. If he is not available by opening night, giving opportunities to rookies may introduce an unfamiliar element to Tom Thibodeau-led teams.

Studs: Karl-Anthony Towns continues to be a positive asset for the Knicks

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Towns has struggled with his three-point shooting during the preseason, hitting only 16%. While his shooting ability was a consideration in his acquisition, it was not the primary focus, as he brings several other valuable skills to the team. As he regains his shooting form, Towns provides more space for his teammates on the court, contributes defensively, and maintains a consistent effort throughout games.

Averaging 11 rebounds in these exhibition matches, his ability to extend plays by grabbing offensive boards and then passing the ball out is key to running a “5-out” offense. This approach will enhance the shot quality for New York’s guards. Overall, Karl-Anthony Towns significantly elevates the New York Knicks’ potential and will have plenty of opportunities to regain his three-point shooting as the season begins.

Pacome Dadiet was impressive once again for the Knicks

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, it has been confirmed that Landry Shamet dislocated his right shoulder during the game against the Hornets. Coupled with Precious Achiuwa tweaking his hamstring, the Knicks are facing a serious dilemma as opening night approaches.

Pacome Dadiet, the Knicks’ first-round draft pick this year, has surprised both fans and personnel alike. Hailing from France and standing at 6’8″ at just 19 years old, Dadiet doesn’t fit the typical mold expected of a Knicks rookie. He has been effective in back-to-back preseason appearances, demonstrating versatility on both sides of the court.

Given the guard depth in New York, the team is likely to pivot toward incorporating size and skill into the rotation. Dadiet has averaged 13 points while shooting 58% from beyond the arc on nine attempts. While these numbers may not seem extraordinary, Pacome shows potential and valuable intangibles that could make him a significant spark off the bench come playoff time, if given the opportunity.

Jalen Brunson continues to shine

Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson is quietly developing his game in front of fans. After last season’s performance, one might wonder how that’s possible, but his shot quality and shooting percentages indicate a more efficient approach this year. Brunson is shooting an impressive 57% from the field during the preseason while also enhancing his playmaking skills.

His preseason finale against Washington showcased his potential, as he scored 27 points and recorded five assists in just 28 minutes. With even more room to improve, Brunson’s abilities have yet to reach their peak, which is promising news for Knicks fans and troubling news for the competition.