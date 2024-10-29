Studs and Duds: Knicks fall to the Cavaliers at home

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Last night at the Mecca was disappointing as what looked like a certain win quickly turned into a significant loss for the New York Knicks. After three games, it’s clear that there are chemistry issues within the team. The Knicks currently lack a concise and cohesive game plan; they have a collection of highly skilled players but no clear direction on the floor. While this won’t be overanalyzed just yet, it is worth noting that with a 13-point lead and four minutes left in the third quarter, the failure to execute down the stretch was particularly glaring.

Studs: Mikal Bridges continued his strong start to the season

The magnitude of the opening night’s loss to Boston led the public to be overly critical of Mikal Bridges. His jump shot became the focus of much of the discussion. However, since the second half against Boston, Bridges has been shooting 68% from the field and averaging 18 points per game this season. He has nearly mastered his ideal role just three games into the season. Once Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns solidify their offensive chemistry, this team will become an offensive powerhouse.

The Hart of the Knicks

The ability of Josh Hart to make the impact he has is why the Knicks traded for him in 2023. On a stacked team, Hart is averaging 16 points and nine rebounds in three games. In a loss to the Cavs, Hart had 16 points and 13 rebounds while he and Bridges grabbed four offensive boards. The absence of Mitchell Robinson has made the hustle plays on the boards mandatory for the entire rotation.

Ranked fourth in rebounds last season, the Knicks are currently bottom three in rebounds per game. The early wear and tear have shown signs as Hart took hard falls and made tough contests, getting banged up in the process. Heading to the locker room on multiple occasions against Cleveland, Hart might have to dial it back just a bit to maintain his impact and salvage the Knicks’ lack of depth.

Duds: Jalen Brunson is still finding his groove

The existing hierarchy within the Knicks is quite evident. The team has made significant efforts to build a roster centered around Brunson. Both fans and the media recognize this, and their perceptions are what truly matter. When it comes to performance on the court, the primary objective should always be winning games. In this context, it doesn’t matter who takes the shot; what counts are the winning plays being made.

Last night, against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Brunson struggled early on, going 5-for-15 in the first three quarters, while Mikal Bridges excelled with a 9-for-14 performance in the same period. Despite this, Brunson took nine shots in the fourth quarter, while Bridges only had one attempt. This decision won’t be heavily criticized, as New York is a new team working to find its chemistry. However, it’s important to note that Brunson isn’t in Dallas anymore.

The challenge for Brunson is to help establish a winning culture in New York, and he is certainly up for the task. At times, he may need to take a step back to promote consistent production from players like Towns and Bridges.

The Knicks need more threes

New York currently ranks among the bottom 10 teams in three-pointers made per game. Although their shooting percentage is the seventh-best in the league, the lack of volume can become a consistent issue. If this continues, the Knicks, regardless of their roster’s talent, risk losing games. Basketball today relies heavily on shooting, and the Knicks have yet to take more three-point attempts in a game than their opponents.

In their recent win over Indiana, the Pacers shot a dismal 10% from beyond the arc but still managed to attempt more threes than New York. This lack of attempts is concerning, especially since the Knicks appeared strong in three-point shooting during the preseason, averaging 41 attempts per game. While the level of competition New York has faced at the start of the season may play a role, it’s crucial that they don’t develop bad habits that could be exposed against weaker teams.

Overview

The Knicks currently have a 1-2 record, but they boast the second-best field goal percentage in the league. Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby have quietly excelled in their roles and are expected to improve even further. Although the Knicks are dealing with some injuries, their strong draft has brought in talented rookies, including Ariel Hukporti, who played 11 minutes and showed promise on the defensive end.

Next up for New York is a game against the Miami Heat. With 15 games scheduled in November and no days off, the team needs to take accountability and execute a winning game plan, as they have all the necessary talent to succeed.