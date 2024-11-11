Studs and Duds: Knicks fall below .500 with a loss to the Pacers on the road.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks are currently below .500 after nine games, marking the first time in two seasons that this has happened. The team, which underwent a complete roster overhaul and was expected to be a powerhouse, has struggled to meet expectations early in the season.

Issues with team chemistry on both offense and defense have left the Knicks looking disorganized, and opposing teams are playing without fear against their star lineup. While it is still too early to make a definitive judgment about New York’s prospects, the Knicks are not moving in a positive direction.

Studs: Jalen Brunson had a great performance against the Pacers

There has been growing criticism of Jalen Brunson, ranging from social media comments to remarks made by ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins regarding his performance at the start of the season. Perkins appeared on NBA Today and stated, “Last year, Jalen Brunson was, in my opinion, the best player in the Eastern Conference. This year, he’s not even top 15.” The critical remarks arise not from poor manners. Brunson has not performed as he did last year, but this season demands a different version of him, and change is often unwelcome.

Brunson had an outstanding performance against the Pacers, showcasing his best play of the season. With remarkable poise and excellent shot selection, he finished the game with 33 points and 10 assists, achieving a true shooting percentage of 74%. In the fourth quarter, he scored 12 points with an impressive true shooting percentage of 83%, making this his most productive game overall this season.

Josh Hart and OG Anunoby provided strong performances for the Knicks

Josh Hart, known as the king of Harts, is averaging 14 points and nine rebounds per game. With an additional five assists per game, Hart demonstrates versatility in every aspect of basketball, establishing himself as one of the most valuable players in the league. In the recent loss to Indiana, he scored 16 points and contributed 10 assists, showcasing his increased role on offense, which has exceeded expectations. As always, Hart has delivered.

OG Anunoby has started the season as a two-way standout. His increased productivity has led to three games of twenty points or more within just ten days. One of the main reasons he chose to join the New York Knicks—beyond the team’s historical significance and the allure of Madison Square Garden—was the opportunity to take on a larger offensive role.

Credit goes to the Knicks coaching staff for fulfilling this promise to him. Against Indiana, Anunoby achieved a season-high 25 points while shooting an impressive 75% from beyond the arc. This performance followed an exceptional defensive display against Milwaukee Bucks’ superstars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.

Duds: The Knicks’ thin rotation is not sustainable

The Knicks currently have a record below .500 after nine games and are primarily using a six-man rotation. The absence of Precious Achiuwa and Mitchell Robinson has left the rotation stretched thin. Head coach Tom Thibodeau’s reluctance to rely on young players means there is little to no opportunity to integrate rookies Tyler Kolek, Pacome Dadiet, and Ariel Hukporti.

If the strategy is to keep the rotation limited until Achiuwa and Robinson return, then sacrificing the flexibility and stamina of key players this early in the season poses a high risk with minimal reward, especially with the team sitting below .500.

Pacers center Myles Turner had his second-highest scoring game of the season with 26 points and shot 62% from beyond the arc. The Knicks’ lack of sustainability became increasingly evident on the defensive end during the fourth quarter. In that quarter alone, Turner, Bennedict Mathurin, and Tyrese Haliburton combined for 32 points and shot 74% from the field. With their defense fatigued and outmatched, the Pacers achieved everything they wanted on offense and scored 40 points in the closing quarter.

Overview

Despite spending ample time on the court, one would expect the Knicks to have a more consistent approach from game to game. However, the team lacks chemistry on both ends of the floor, and the starters are being overworked in the first nine games of the season.

There are rumors that Thibodeau may be contributing to this issue, as New York has not approached these games with a clear strategy or invested enough time in developing the rookies into trustworthy contributors for the rotation. While the season is still in its early stages, this trio of young players was a strong draft choice, demonstrating readiness and complementary skill sets that can provide valuable minutes off the bench.

The Knicks are set to face the Philadephia 76ers on the road, where they will encounter former MVP Joel Embiid. In his last three regular season games against New York, Embiid has averaged 32 points per game and now has a new teammate in Paul George. This upcoming game presents an opportunity for the Knicks to address some recent shortcomings and improve their record, ideally aiming to return to .500 before their homestand.