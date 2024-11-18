Studs and Duds: Knicks defeat Nets in Battle of the Boroughs once again

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The outlook is improving for the New York Knicks after their back-to-back victories over the Brooklyn Nets. Early in the season, stringing together consecutive wins seemed to be New York’s kryptonite. However, with Karl-Anthony Towns taking over the offense, the Knicks aim to build on this momentum and become the championship contenders that many have anticipated.

Studs: Karl-Anthony Towns is carving a leadership role on the Knicks

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

KAT has been nothing short of sensational for New York. Averaging 26 points and 12.4 rebounds, Towns has become the offense’s focal point whenever he’s on the floor.

In the most recent matchup against Brooklyn, Towns delivered yet another outstanding performance, contributing 26 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists. His passing ability from various angles has added a new layer to the Knicks’ versatility on offense.

This season, Towns has been New York’s best player by far, and as the season progresses, it seems the best strategy will be to run the offense through him. KAT is still shooting 50% from beyond the arc, ranking 13th in the league after 13 games. Given all that we’ve seen from Towns, it appears the best is yet to come.

Josh Hart having his best season yet

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Josh Hart deserves more recognition for his contributions to the Knicks. Currently in his third season with the team, Hart is having a career year, posting personal bests in both rebounds and assists.

He has become an essential glue guy for New York, performing at a level higher than ever before. In his last five games, Hart has averaged 14 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 7.8 assists, serving as the fourth offensive option.

His playmaking ability has been invaluable, whether it’s throwing lobs to Jericho Sims or capitalizing on open shots that defenses often overlook while he shares the court with stars like Towns, Mikal Bridges, and Jalen Brunson. There has been no moment too big for Hart.

‘Wingstop’ duo finding their footing

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

OG Anunoby has been improving offensively, averaging 22 points per game over his last five outings. However, his greatest asset remains his defensive versatility.

Many have drawn comparisons between Anunoby and prime Kawhi Leonard, highlighting how effectively he can guard all five positions on the court. While Anunoby has not yet been selected as an All-Star, he is currently playing at that level. Fans should make an effort to see him play in San Francisco for All-Star weekend.

Bridges’ recent surge in productivity has been a crucial asset for the Knicks, who appear more cohesive than ever. Bridges scored over 20 points in back-to-back games against his former team.

Currently ranked third in the league for minutes played per game, his offensive potential has yet to fully blossom with this team; however, his dedication to defense will be key in unlocking the possibility of a 30 or even 40-point game for him.

This duo excels in transition, and maintaining their high level of play for 40 minutes each night is a challenging feat, but Bridges and Anunoby have managed to do so sustainably.

Duds: The Knicks’ minutes distribution was poor

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Three of the Knicks’ five starters rank in the top 10 in the league for minutes played per game. In Sunday’s game against the Nets, this trio—Hart, Anunoby, and Bridges—each played at least 40 minutes.

Hart spent only two minutes on the bench during this match. It’s important to note that this was not a playoff game; it was only the 13th out of 82 games in the season. The current minute loads are not sustainable. If the plan is to continue this approach until Precious Achiuwa or Mitchell Robinson return, it poses a risk to the effectiveness of these key players, especially considering they are just one game above .500 in November.

The Knicks were running on fumes by the second round of the playoffs last season, as the art of attrition often prevails. It’s important to find a proper balance by giving younger players like Tyler Kolek and Ariel Hukporti more opportunities to play and see how they perform with increased minutes.

This approach can help alleviate the starters’ workload, ensuring they are rested enough to execute seamlessly on offense once they return. The roster is already stretched thin, not even 20 games into the season, and head coach Tom Thibodeau needs to make adjustments before the distribution of minutes becomes a double-edged sword in the long run.

Overview

The Knicks’ Battle of the Boroughs has been another success. Defeating Bridges‘ former team likely provided some extra motivation in this back-to-back matchup.

What’s most compelling is that New York approached both games differently. In the first game, Brunson led the charge and dictated the pace, while in the second game, the offense was run through the big man in Towns.

Although Brunson had another poor shooting night, hitting only 21% from the field, he still managed to record a double-double with 10 assists, setting the tone for the playmaking between him and Towns. Combining for 16 of the Knicks’ 33 assists, this duo is taking turns demoralizing defenses and will continue to improve and become more consistent. The fearless play of Cameron Payne deserves special mention, as he has thrived in this spark plug role.

Looking ahead, New York will face the Washington Wizards in the second half of a back-to-back on Monday. Young prodigy and Wizards star Jordan Poole excels playing at Madison Square Garden, and containing him will be a challenge that the Knicks are ready for. Poole is averaging 24 points over his last five games.