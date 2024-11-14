Studs and Duds: Knicks can’t sustain momentum in crushing loss to the Bulls 

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

On the tail end of a back-to-back, the New York Knicks hosted the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden. This Knicks team has struggled with consistency early in the season. While their offensive cohesion is improving, their defense continues to show significant issues and a lack of full commitment.

The Bulls increased their lead to 22 points before the Knicks made a near-miraculous comeback to try to steal the game. Although Jalen Brunson was absent during the comeback run, he came through when New York needed a crucial shot late in the game. However, despite his efforts to make a game-winning shot at the end of regulation, victory was not meant to be for the Knicks on this occasion.

Studs: Karl-Anthony Towns put on another masterclass against the Bulls

Karl-Anthony Towns has silenced his critics with a standout performance to start the season. In the game against the Chicago Bulls, he showed aggression right from the opening tip, scoring 15 points in the first half. He followed that up with an impressive 31-point second half, shooting 62% from the field. Towns delivered another masterclass, finishing the game with 46 points and 10 rebounds. After the loss, Towns acknowledged, “If there’s no win attached to it, then it’s a bad night.”

Towns has been a valuable player since joining the Knicks, earning the respect and admiration of the fanbase while performing like an All-NBA talent. Towns is averaging 32 points and 12 rebounds over his last five games.

Cameron Payne provided a spark off the bench for the Knicks

Cameron Payne played a crucial role for the Knicks in their comeback in just his second back from a hamstring strain. He scored 11 points and showcased an impressive shooting performance with 100% accuracy from the floor, including 3-for-3 from three-point range. With the Knicks trailing by 14, Payne knocked down a significant three-pointer in transition, shifting the momentum in New York’s favor.

In the fourth quarter, Payne contributed two steals and was a key factor in the Knicks’ 37-12 run during the second half, which brought the game close. His performance highlights Payne’s potential in a playoff setting, where he could truly establish himself with the New York Knicks.

Mikal Bridges found his role against the Bulls

The Knicks have garnered criticism for what some consider one of the worst trades in NBA history after sending six first-round picks to Brooklyn in exchange for Bridges. However, Bridges has proved to be a true competitor, taking on a new role by sacrificing his offensive opportunities and rhythm to accommodate Brunson and Towns.

In the game against the Bulls, Bridges stepped up with crucial baskets that kept New York competitive and within reach. Mikal finished with 20 points, boasting an impressive 63% true shooting percentage. He played primarily as a third option and logged the second-most minutes on the team, just behind Towns.

OG Anunoby made the most of his defensive skills and excelled in transition, while Bridges effectively played his role. This combination is the best strategy for New York to become as formidable as they are capable of being.

Duds: Jalen Brunson can’t find his groove

The reigning All-NBA Second Team member and fifth in the MVP voting last season has started the current season looking mediocre at best. During the stretch when New York made a comeback against Chicago, captain Jalen Brunson was on the bench, cheering for the Knicks while going 0-for-3 in the third quarter.

Brunson’s last standout performance in a victory came against the Detroit Pistons on November 1st. Over the past six games, Brunson has been averaging 23 points per game on 44% shooting from the field. This player is not at the level of the best in the league, despite being regarded as a top-15 player last season.

Brunson has struggled on both ends of the court, yet he will continue to be held to an All-NBA standard. The Knicks can only achieve significant success if Brunson returns to his former performance level.

Overview

The Knicks suffered a heartbreaking loss following a well-executed comeback. Brunson entered the game during crucial moments and made two baskets to give New York the lead. However, a significant foul by Josh Hart allowed Coby White to step up to the free-throw line, where he successfully made three critical free throws, sealing the Knicks’ fate.

The Knicks have had a mediocre start to the season, and with the talent they have, waiting for them to string together wins feels like a slow burn. Up next is a showdown against the Brooklyn Nets in the battle of the boroughs. New York needs to get back on track, but maintaining that momentum will be key.