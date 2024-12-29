Studs and Duds: Knicks bring down the house in Capital One Arena against Wizards

Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks traveled to the nation’s capital to compete against the Washington Wizards. Determined to secure a victory on the road, the Knicks were led by a standout performance from Jalen Brunson. New York took a calculated risk defensively against the fast-paced Wizards, and it paid off in this game.

Captain Brunson saves the Knicks

The young players of Washington allowed Brunson to take 17 free throws, capitalizing on his clever footwork and skill to finish through contact, which makes him one of the toughest players to defend.

He took advantage of their inexperience and refused to lose this time. Brunson finished the game with 55 points and nine assists, boasting an impressive 71 true shooting percentage.

He is the fourth Knicks player this season to score over 40 points in a game. Last season, Brunson had moments where he was the entire offense for the Knicks, scoring at will and leading the team in points throughout the playoffs.

As the captain, he welcomed new recruits during the offseason, which helped players like Towns and Bridges find their rhythm. Additionally, his significant improvement in playmaking showcases why Brunson is regarded as one of the best leaders in the NBA.

Karl-Anthony Towns’ efficiency was through the roof

Towns‘ leading performance in rebounds per game is a testament to the tenacity he brings every night. With a stellar game totaling 30 points, 14 rebounds, and three assists on an impressive 68.4% shooting from the field, Towns has become a game-changer for New York.

Previously, he was often labeled as “soft” and “unreliable.” However, he has transformed with a fresh start; as he stated about his time in Minnesota, “I was a boy then; I’m a man now.”

December has marked a peak period of efficiency for Towns, as the Knicks have found their rhythm. This month, he has averaged 21.8 points and 14.8 rebounds per game, shooting an incredible 53% from the field and 41% from three-point range. This has been the best statistical stretch of Towns’ career in December.

Mikal Bridges is the perfect third option

The three-headed attack of Bridges, Brunson, and KAT played their roles to perfection in the win against Washington.

Bridges kicked off the scoring and finished with 21 points on 57% shooting from the field, setting the tone for the Knicks and drawing the defense’s attention, which allowed Brunson to operate effectively. Over the last six games, Bridges has averaged 23 points on 58% shooting from the field and 48% from three-point range.

When facing the Knicks, the defensive game plan must be based on probabilities, as the entire starting five commands respect from the defense and is capable of scoring over 40 points on any given night.

With Bridges dropping 41 points on Christmas Day and Brunson following up with 55, there simply isn’t a viable defensive answer when the Knicks are firing on all cylinders.

Duds- Gambling on defense

Playing down to competition has been an issue for the New York Knicks early in the season, but as they enter the new year, they refused to lose against the Washington Wizards.

It’s impressive to see New York’s offensive capabilities at their peak; however, allowing 132 points to the Wizards is concerning. Justin Champagnie, who had been receiving DNPs until earlier this month, just had the best game of his career.

With a mix of rookies and sophomores alongside veterans like Malcolm Brogdon and Jonas Valanciunas, the Wizards almost managed to beat the Knicks, who boast All-NBA talent across the board.

The NBA offers no easy nights, and teams like Washington are the ones against whom you need to impose your will. Thankfully, New York will face Washington again on Monday night, giving them a chance to silence any doubts about their defense.

Takeaways

It’s truly remarkable how the Knicks have turned things around just 32 games into the season. Earlier comparisons to the time when LeBron James joined the Miami Heat are not far-fetched, as the Knicks are now only one game behind where that Heat team stood after 32 games.

Last season, they were referred to as the “January Knicks,” but with their star-studded roster and early success before the new year, it may be time to accept that this Knicks team is genuinely good and has the potential to remain competitive for the foreseeable future.