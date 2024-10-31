Studs and Duds: Knicks’ All-Star center has masterclass on the road, leads them to comeback victory over Heat

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The New York Knicks traveled to Miami and delivered a dominant performance against the Miami Heat, aiming to shift the narrative in a positive direction for their new team. Karl-Anthony Towns led the charge with a remarkable performance, one of many to come, earning him the admiration of a fanbase eager to return to the promised land.

Just a few years ago, the NBA Finals seemed out of reach for Knicks fans, but with Towns now at the helm playing at this level, and a team of stars ready to compete, a return to the grand stage appears imminent.

Studs: KAT stuns the Heat with a dominant performance

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Towns averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds in his first three games—a modest showing for New York’s newest star. However, he silenced all doubters with a spectacular performance, scoring 44 points and grabbing 13 rebounds at an impressive 79% true shooting percentage. Towns set the tone early, scoring 24 points in the first half and putting All-NBA center Bam Adebayo to the test.

In his first three games, Towns attempted six three-pointers and took five against the Miami Heat, shooting 80% from the field. He currently holds the best three-point percentage in the league at 72%, having made eight threes over four games. The Knicks have officially unleashed Towns’ offensive potential under the new regime. If he can consistently produce 20-25 shot attempts per night, it will elevate the Knicks’ ceiling.

While his modest start to the season was respectable, Towns was acquired to play like the former #1 pick that he is—not as a glorified role player.

The Knicks were raining threes against the Heat

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

During the preseason, the Knicks averaged 41 three-point attempts per game. With the new talent they acquired, fans and analysts were surprised by the team’s lower shooting volume at the start of the regular season. In their game against the Heat, the Knicks attempted 40 shots from beyond the arc.

This performance demonstrated a strategy that can keep New York competitive, as the NBA has become a shooting league. Ignoring this trend in favor of creating a ‘new’ identity could backfire, especially when opponents routinely attempt over 40 threes. Against Miami, the Knicks achieved a 45% success rate from long range, leading to a victory on the road, showcasing a winning formula.

Josh Hart continues to excel with the Knicks

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Josh Hart has had a phenomenal start to the season. He is averaging a double-double with 14.5 points and 10 rebounds per game, all while showcasing excellent defensive skills. Hart has been a tone-setter for the New York Knicks. Despite dealing with injuries after the game against Cleveland, he was uncertain whether he would play against Miami, yet he delivered an impressive performance.

His average of 14.5 points per game is higher than expected, reflecting the great start to his season and the hard work he put in during the offseason. Hart is truly the heart of this Knicks team and one of the best glue guys in the league. Without his strong performance at the beginning of the season, the Knicks likely would still be searching for their first win.

Duds: Jalen Brunson is on a cold streak

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson has struggled with his shooting in recent games, posting a field goal percentage of just 33% in back-to-back outings. As his playmaking responsibilities have increased, he has also averaged eight assists per game. Integrating Mikal Bridges and Towns into the offensive scheme is proving to be challenging. While this may require Brunson to sacrifice some of his scoring to prioritize winning, taking on the role of the team’s primary playmaker will ultimately enhance his skills and benefit his career in the long run.

Overview

The Knicks started the season with a .500 record after four games. They currently rank third in three-point percentage and second in field goal percentage, showcasing a winning formula despite some growing pains. Towns had a standout performance with 44 points, and Bridges is averaging 18 points per game, successfully integrating himself into the team under head coach Tom Thibodeau.

Their next three games are against Detroit, Houston, and Atlanta. Last season, the Knicks achieved a 6-2 record against these opponents combined, and they aim to capitalize on this road trip before returning to Madison Square Garden to host Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks next week.